Taiwan election 2024: Lai Ching-te set to become president

01/13/2024 January 13, 2024 China says reunification with Taiwan 'inevitable'

In the first reaction to President-elect Lai Ching-te's win, China said "reunification" with Taiwan is still "inevitable."

Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said in a statement carried by state news agency Xinhua that the vote "will not impede the inevitable trend of China's reunification."

Chnia also said that it would not tolerate "separatist activities."

"We will adhere to the 1992 Consensus that embodies the 'One China' principle and firmly oppose the separatist activities aimed at 'Taiwan independence' as well as foreign interference," Chen said.

Chen said that the Saturday's result would not change the basic landscape of cross-strait relations.

He added that the results showed that Lai's Democratic Progressive Party cannot represent mainstream public opinion on the island, presumably in reference to it winning around 40% support, compared to 33.5% for his nearest challenger. Taiwan's presidential elections work on a winner-takes-all, first-past-the-post basis; an outright majority is not required for victory.

China's Taiwan ambitions are rooted in history.

In 1949, Chinese nationalists under Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taiwan after losing the war with the communists under Mao Zedong. The communists established control over mainland China, proclaiming the country the People's Republic of China.

Self-ruled Taiwan under the nationalists became officially known as the Republic of China, setting up a government in exile. At first, many major powers recognized it as China's rightful government, but over the years Beijing has been able to establish its position instead. In the meantime, only 12 countries and the Vatican maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has frequently suggested that a reunification with Taiwan will someday occur. Although China has suggested it would be a "peaceful" reunification, the international community is on high alert for a Chinese military invasion of the island.