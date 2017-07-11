Taiwan: Dozens feared dead in train crash

A train partially derailed along Taiwan's east coast on Friday, with dozens of people feared dead.

What we know so far

The crash occurred near the Toroko Gorge area at around 9 a.m. local time (0100 GMT/UTC) on what is a public holiday in Taiwan.

The train was traveling to Taitung when it came off the rails in a tunnel just north of the city of Hualien, causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the fire department said.

Some media outlets reported 350 passengers were on board.

Railway police said 36 passengers had died.

Authorities added that 72 people were still trapped inside train carriages while 61 passengers had been hospitalized.

What have officials said?

President Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered hospitals to prepare for a mass casualty event.

"The top priority now is to rescue the stranded people," Tsai's office said in a statement.

