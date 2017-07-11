Taiwan: Dozens feared dead in train crash

A train partially derailed along Taiwan's east coast on Friday, with dozens of people feared dead.

What we know so far

The crash occurred near the Toroko Gorge area at around 9 a.m. local time (0100 GMT/UTC) on what is a public holiday in Taiwan.

Some media outlets reported 350 passengers were on board at the time.

Railway police said 34 passengers had died.

Authorities added that 72 people were still trapped inside carriages while 61 passengers had been hospitalized.

The train was traveling to Taitung when it came off the rails as it entered a tunnel, just north of the city of Hualien. Some carriages hit the wall of the tunnel, as a result of the derailment, the fire department said.

Reports said a truck fell from a cliff above and landed on the tracks. The onrushing train then smashed into the vehicle which had suddenly appeared in its path.

"There was a construction vehicle that didn't park properly and slid onto the rail track," Hualien county police chief Tsai Ding-hsien told reporters.

"This is our initial understanding and we are clarifying the cause of the incident," he added.

Rescue efforts are underway with over 350 people on board at the time of the crash

Tsai Ing-wen: 'Heartbreaking'

President Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered hospitals to prepare for a mass casualty event.

"Our emergency services have been fully mobilized to rescue and assist the passengers and railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident."

Earlier, Tsai's office said in a statement: "The top priority now is to rescue the stranded people."

Taiwan's worst railway disaster in decades

Taiwan's mountainous east coast is a popular tourist destination, and the railway line from Taipei down the east coast is renowned for its tunnels and route that hugs the coastline.

Taiwan's last major rail crash was in October 2018 when an express train derailed while rounding a tight corner on the northeast coast, killing at least 18 people and injuring approximately 175.

In 1991, two trains collided in Miaoli County, western Taiwan, resulting in 30 fatalities and injuring more than 100.

