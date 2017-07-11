Taiwan: Dozens feared dead in train crash

Around 350 people were on board the train when it derailed on the east coast of Taiwan. Rescuers are still trying to reach passengers stuck in carriages.
A train partially derailed along Taiwan's east coast on Friday, with dozens of people feared dead.
The crash occurred near the Toroko Gorge area at around 9 a.m. local time (0100 GMT/UTC) on what is a public holiday in Taiwan.
The train was traveling to Taitung when it came off the rails in a tunnel just north of the city of Hualien, causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the fire department said.
Reports said a truck fell from a cliff above and landed on the tracks, causing the train, which was emerging from a tunnel at the time, to smash into the vehicle which suddenly appeared in its path.
Some media outlets reported 350 passengers were on board.
Railway police said 34 passengers had died.
Authorities added that 72 people were still trapped inside train carriages while 61 passengers had been hospitalized.
President Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered hospitals to prepare for a mass casualty event.
"The top priority now is to rescue the stranded people," Tsai's office said in a statement.
Taiwan's mountainous east coast is a popular tourist destination, and the railway line from Taipei down the east coast is renowned for its tunnels and route that hugs the coastline.
Taiwan's last major rail crash was in October 2018 when an express train derailed while rounding a tight corner on the northeast coast, killing at least 18 people and injuring approximately 175.
In 1991, two trains collided in Miaoli County, western Taiwan, resulting in 30 fatalities and injuring more than 100.
