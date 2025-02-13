Taiwan: Death toll rising from blast at food court

Authorities say that at least four people have been killed and others taken to hospital, after a blast at a food court on the 12th floor of a department store in Taichung City.

An explosion at a food court in a department center in western Taiwan's Taichung city has killed at least four people and left others hospitalized, including one person who showed no "vital signs," authorities said.

The National Fire Agency said at least seven people were injured by the blast and that the department has dispatched dozens of firefighters and another 56 vehicles to the site of the blast. A dog and a drone were also helping with rescue operations, officials at the agency said.

Officials confirmed to AP news agency that a gas leak was the cause of the explosion, adding they also believe the area was close to construction at the time of the blast.

The food court where the blast took place is on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store.

The blast sent debris and shattered glass into the streets Image: TVBS/AP/picture alliance

What else do we know about the blast?

Dozens of firefighters were at the scene at around 11:30 a.m. local time, and video footage showed structural damage to the department stores, with debris strewn on the streets.

Authorities initially said that one person died and at least four taken to the hospital following the blast showed no "vital signs." The fire bureau has also asked people to keep away from the site.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen told reporters at the scene that she felt the shock at her office nearby. She said the fire deparment was focused on a rescue operation first. An investigation was also underway to make sure there were no other sources of danger, she said.

Locals say every floor of the store has been affected

A man who lives close to the department store told AFP news agency that he was woken up by the sound of the blast that he thought was a "plane hitting a house."

"There was a vibration and even my bed was shaking," said Liao Yu-fu. "The sound lasted for a long time and I was scared," he added.

Another person who was on the sixth floor of the department store at the time of the blast also described a "very loud vibration" at the time of the blast, telling local broadcaster TVBS she she initially thought "it's an earthquake."

"When I walked down the stairs, there was broken glass on every floor at the elevator entrance. Every floor is affected."

