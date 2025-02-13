Taiwan: Death toll rising from blast at food court

Authorities say that at least one person has been killed and at least four others taken to the hospital had no vital signs after a blast at a food court on the 12th flood of a department store in Taichung city.

An explosion at a food court in a department center in western Taiwan's Taichung city has killed at least one man and left 11 others hospitalized, authorities said.

Officials confirmed to AP news agency that a gas leak was the cause of the explosion, adding they also believe the area was close to construction at the time of the blast.

The food court where the blast took place is on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store.

The blast sent debris and shattered glass into the streets Image: TVBS/AP/picture alliance

What else do we know about the blast?

Dozens of firefighters were at the scene at around 11:30 am and video footage showed structural damage to the department stores, with debris strewn the streets.

Taichung mayor Lu Shiow-yen told reporters at the scene that she felt the shock at her office nearby. She said the fire bureau was would focus on a rescue operation first and an investigation was also underway to make sure there were no other sources of danger.

More to follow...