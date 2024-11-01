Typhoon Kong-rey moves from Taiwan to Chinese coast

Schools, offices, restaurants and markets opened up in Taiwan as Typhoon Kong-rey moved away towards the Chinese coast. It caused two deaths and 515 injuries.

Taiwan dealt with the aftermath of Typhoon Kong-rey on Friday, as financial markets, schools, restaurants and offices opened up.

"We still have to remind everyone that the typhoon's periphery will still affect all parts of the country, especially people in Matsu and mountainous areas around the country, and they should pay attention to localised heavy rainfall," Taiwanese President Lai Ching-Te wrote on his Facebook page.

Largest storm in 30 years

The storm was the largest one to hit Taiwan in nearly 30 years. It caused two deaths and disrupted transport on the island before moving towards the Chinese coast.

It caused more than 1.2 meters (3.9 feet) of rainfall in the eastern mountains and winds of above 130 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour) in the Taipei metropolitan area.

More than 500 were injured Image: Hualien County Fire Department/AP/picture alliance

"There are four reported cases of flooding and all have receded. There are also three reported cases of mudslides, including one near a tunnel, which we are verifying now," an official told AFP news agency.

Kong-rey lost strength but still remained a severe tropical storm as it reached the Taiwan Strait. It brought heavy rains and winds to China's Fujian province but is not expected to make landfall there. It will likely move into the open sea towards Japan later on Friday.

"The typhoon was so strong yesterday, The trees over there at the elementary school were uprooted. The big banyan tree was uprooted," restaurant owner Pan Li-chu told AFP.

The fast-moving typhoon made landfall on the sparsely populated east coast on Thursday at 1:40 pm (0540 GMT), Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) said. It moved from central Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait before traveling north.

What was the human cost of Typhoon Kong-rey in Taiwan?

One person was killed by a falling tree and the other was killed after being hit by an electrical pole, Taiwanese authorities said. More than 500 injuries were reported. About 11,500 people were evacuated due to risk of landslides.

Workers cleared fallen trees on Friday. Image: Chiang Ying-ying/AP/picture alliance

About 2000 trees and hundreds of street signs were knocked down due to the winds.

Two Czech hikers had to be rescued from the Taroko National Park in Hualien County in Taiwan's east.

The north-south high speed rail link resumed operations by Friday, but 57 international and 135 domestic flights were canceled.

Since July, this is the third typhoon to hit Taiwan.Typhoon Gaemi killed at least 10, and caused flooding in southern Taiwan. Krathon hit the island in October, killing four and causing mudslides and flooding.

Taiwan picks up the pieces after Typhoon Krathon To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

tg/wd (AFP, Reuters)

