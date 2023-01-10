A group of German lawmakers from the neoliberal FDP met with officials in TaiwanImage: Taiwan Presidential Office/AP/picture alliance
Taiwan calls on Germany to help maintain 'regional order'
A group of German lawmakers said their visit to Taipei is a gesture of "solidarity." The visit has sparked criticism and condemnation from the Chinese government.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen thanked Germany for its support following a meeting with a delegation of senior German lawmakers on Tuesday.
A high-ranking parliamentary delegation of Germany's neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) led by defense committee chairperson Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann and party deputy chair Johannes Vogel landed in Taiwan for a four day visit on Monday.
President Tsai announced that Taiwan will be making military service mandatory from next year and called on Germany to help maintain "regional order."
"This will bolster our defense capabilities and demonstrate our determination to defend our homeland and safeguard democracy," she said.
"We look forward to Taiwan, Germany and other democratic partners jointly maintaining the regional order and prosperity," she added.
German lawmakers visit Taiwan amid tensions
The German lawmakers have said that their visit is a gesture of "solidarity" with Taiwan. The FDP is a partner in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government between his Social Democrats, the Greens and the FDP.
"Germany would like to send China a message that military intimidation is not acceptable," said the FDP's Vogel, reported the Taipei Times.
Germany has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which has had an independent government since 1949, but is considered by China to be part of its territory.
Russia's war in Ukraine has been a major wakeup call for Germany and democracies around the world, said Strack-Zimmermann.
Highlighting Germany's dependence on Russia for natural resources before its invasion of Ukraine, Strack-Zimmermann warned that "it can only be to our disadvantage to make ourselves dependent economically on autocratic states."