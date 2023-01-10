  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, poses for a photo with Johannes Vogel, vice chairman of Germany's Free Democratic Party, left, and Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, leader of the German Parliament's Defense Committee
A group of German lawmakers from the neoliberal FDP met with officials in TaiwanImage: Taiwan Presidential Office/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsTaiwan

Taiwan calls on Germany to help maintain 'regional order'

44 minutes ago

A group of German lawmakers said their visit to Taipei is a gesture of "solidarity." The visit has sparked criticism and condemnation from the Chinese government.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LwIH

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen thanked Germany for its support following a meeting with a delegation of senior German lawmakers on Tuesday.

A high-ranking parliamentary delegation of Germany's neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) led by defense committee chairperson Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann and party deputy chair Johannes Vogel landed in Taiwan for a four day visit on Monday.

A day before the delegation landed in Taipei, China conducted military combat drills in the sea and air space around Taiwan.

What did officials say?

President Tsai announced that Taiwan will be making military service mandatory from next year and called on Germany to help maintain "regional order."

"This will bolster our defense capabilities and demonstrate our determination to defend our homeland and safeguard democracy," she said.

"We look forward to Taiwan, Germany and other democratic partners jointly maintaining the regional order and prosperity," she added.

German lawmakers visit Taiwan amid tensions

The German lawmakers have said that their visit is a gesture of "solidarity" with Taiwan. The FDP is a partner in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government between his Social Democrats, the Greens and the FDP.

"Germany would like to send China a message that military intimidation is not acceptable," said the FDP's Vogel, reported the Taipei Times.

Germany has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which has had an independent government since 1949, but is considered by China to be part of its territory.

However, Berlin is taking a look at its relationship with China and aiming to reduce its dependence on the Asian superpower.

Russia's war in Ukraine has been a major wakeup call for Germany and democracies around the world, said Strack-Zimmermann.

Highlighting Germany's dependence on Russia for natural resources before its invasion of Ukraine, Strack-Zimmermann warned that "it can only be to our disadvantage to make ourselves dependent economically on autocratic states."

China alludes to Germany's World War II past

China, which views the democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been carrying out regular military incursions into Taiwan's air and maritime space for the past three years.

Chinese President Xi Jingping has repeatedly expressed his anger towards Western politicians who have visited Taipei.

Taiwan to extend military conscription to one year

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman Wang Wenbin expressed displeasure by alluding to Germany's World War Two past.

"We want to point out that the root cause of the Taiwan issue stems precisely from the law of the jungle, hegemony, colonialism and militarism that were once rampant in the world," he said. 

He went on to add that China was deeply impacted by this. "Germany has a deep and tragic historical lesson in that," he said.

The German delegation is scheduled to visit the Hsinchu Science Park and the National Human Rights Museum before departing on Thursday.

The FDP's Strack-Zimmermann has made it clear that Taiwan and Germany are now friends.

"We look forward to Taiwan, Germany and other democratic partners jointly maintaining the regional order and prosperity," she said.

ns/rs (Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the military work at a camp left by supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, outside the Army Headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, January 9, 2023.

Brazil's state organs slam 'terrorist' pro-Bolsonaro riots

Politics19 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A former MFDC fighter, chest bare, looks at the camera with a serious expression

Rebel conflict in Senegal's Casamance region far from over

Rebel conflict in Senegal's Casamance region far from over

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A man pulls his animals while others go to salvage their belongings amid rising flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season on the outskirts of Bhan Syedabad, Pakistan

Why Pakistan needs help coping with climate disasters

Why Pakistan needs help coping with climate disasters

Nature and Environment21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Police and climate activists face off in the village of Lützerath

Big coal and the battle for Lützerath

Big coal and the battle for Lützerath

Nature and Environment17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Frans Timmermans

EU deputy commissioner in Kyiv: Ukraine deserves support

EU deputy commissioner in Kyiv: Ukraine deserves support

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sara Khadem, without a headscarf, looks at a chessboard

Chess star Sara Khadem flees Iran over headscarf rule

Chess star Sara Khadem flees Iran over headscarf rule

SportsJanuary 8, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas

Biden visits Mexico border in push on migrants

Biden visits Mexico border in push on migrants

Politics14 hours ago01:12 min
More from North America

Latin America

Argentine pesos bills with portraits of characters from the movie "Harry Potter"

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

SocietyJanuary 8, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage