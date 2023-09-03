  1. Skip to content
Taiwan braces for Typhoon Haikui, thousands evacuated

September 3, 2023

Flights have been canceled and Taiwanese military is on standby as the country braces for the first storm in four years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VtBF
A couple moves away as waves crash
Taiwan braces for typhoon HaikuiImage: Kyodo/REUTERS

Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes as Taiwan braced for the arrival of Typhoon Haikui on Sunday.

The storm is set to make landfall in the mountainous and sparsely populated region of southeast Taiwan later Sunday.

It is expected to bring torrential rainfall and strong winds across the south and eastern parts of the island.

Taiwan on standby

Taiwan evacuated nearly 3,000 people from their homes, canceled over 200 flights, called off classes and declared a day off for workers.

President Tsai Ing-wen asked people to practice caution and said Haikui "will be the first typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan in four years." 

She asked people to avoid going out and not to go up the mountains, to refrain from going towards the coast, fishing or engaging in water sports.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen looks ahead
Taiwan's president asked people to maintain caution as the country braces for HaikuiImage: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS

Fong Chin-tzu, the deputy director of the weather bureau said Haikui has  "gathered strength since yesterday."

Taiwan has also mobilized its soldiers and other equipment like amphibious vehicles and inflatable rubber boats.

Haikui considered a weaker storm than Saola

According to the Tropical Storm Risk tracker, Typhoon Haikui is expected to be a category 1 or 2 typhoon when it hits Taiwan.

Saola sweeps across Southern China

It is considered to be a much weaker storm in comparison to Typhoon Saola which hit Hong Kong and southern China on Saturday.

The storm is expected to cross the Taiwan Strait into China.

Taiwan last experienced a storm in 2019 called Typhoon Bailu which claimed one life.

ns/sms (Reuters, AFP)

