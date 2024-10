Nicole Frölich | James Chater in Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Taiwan braces for Typhoon Krathon with nearly 40,000 troops on standby and most of the island's public life on hold. Taiwan is prone to tropical storms, but Krathon has diverged from forecasts regarding its path and speed. DW's James Chater has more.