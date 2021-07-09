What is your favorite fairy tale? 

Danish author Hans Christian Andersen is one of Europe's best-known writers. He gained fame mainly because of his fairy tales, which have been adapted into various films many times. Stories like “The Little Mermaid,” “The Princess and the Pea," and “The Little Match Girl” will now be brought to life in a new museum. H.C. Andersens Hus, located in his birthplace of Odense, is a tribute to the Danish author. It was designed by the renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.



In honor of the opening, we’re asking you to tell us which favorite fairy tale is your favorite, and why.



We are looking forward to your answers.



With a little luck, you could win an exclusively-designed DW travel backpack with goodies inside as a thank you. The deadline for entries is July 16, 2021, 12 p.m. UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck!