Wassmuth leads Wolfsburg again in London

Tabea Wassmuth's goal was enough to earn Wolfsburg a vital 1-1 away draw against Arsenal in the Women's Champions League. The German forward is the competition's leading scorer and may not be finished with London.

The stadiums were the subject of plenty of chatter ahead of the quarterfinals of the Women's Champions League. But for Wolfsburg and Tabea Wassmuth, it feels like any ground in London fits the bill.

The Germany striker scored twice in a sensational 4-0 win in December that knocked Chelsea out and brought Wolfsburg back from the brink of elimination at Kingsmeadow. Her 19th-minute header at the much more roomy and renowned Emirates Stadium could well prove just as critical.

Wassmuth started the passage of play that brought the opener with an opportunistic strike from distance that Arsenal keeper, Manuela Zinsberger could only push away. Wassmuth is not one for resting though and her burst in to the box was rewarded when she crashed home a header seconds later.

That made it nine in seven games in the revamped Champions League and Wassmuth's confidence was clearly flowing. She tried to lob Zinsberger from near the halfway line moments later and made a series of penetrating runs behind Arsenal's back line.

Chances come and go

The goal took some of the wind from the sails of the Women's Super League leaders and a crowd previously buoyed by playing in the stadium normally reserved by the men. But the Londoners came roaring out after the break and should really have levelled things up, with Stina Blackstenius and Beth Mead spurning decent chances.

With her club and country teammates, Alexandra Popp and Svenja Huth, forced in to more defensive areas, it was left for Wassmuth to offer an out ball and remain a threat. She did just that, and so nearly more, bending a run brilliantly, before seeing her shot come back off the post. Lena Lattwein struck the other post moments later as Wolfsburg emerged from their shell.

Though Arsenal wasted their best spell of the game, the home side finally snatched something to take to the Volkswagen Arena next week after Lotte Wubben-Moy stabbed home following Tobin Heath's mishit freekick.

Capital calls

The Bundesliga side were frustrated by conceding with just a minute left on the clock but have the experience in this competition to know what a powerful position they are in.

While Wolfsburg will aim to ensure no more Champions League football is played in London this season, with Arsenal the only English side remaining, a few German minds may also drift towards the upcoming Euros, where Germany's opener and the final are in England's capital.

Wassmuth may have done enough to ensure that, despite competition in Germany's frontline, London will come calling again.