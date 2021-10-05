Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi win 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded jointly to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisiwins for "groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems."

The Nobel committee said they team laid the foundation of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it, as well as revolutionized the theory of disordered materials and random processes.

The Physics Prize

The Nobel Prize for Physics is one of two that have been awarded to the same person twice. The other is chemistry.

John Bardeen was the lucky engineer and physicist. He won the prize first in 1956 and then again in 1972, sharing it both times with two other researchers, and each time it was for work into semiconductors and semiconductivity.

In 2020, the prize was awarded for two discoveries:

Roger Penrose took half of the prize "for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity."

And Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez shared the other half of the 2020 Physics Prize "for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy."

A prize-heavy week

The Physics Prize is only the second in a week of awards.

It all started with Medicine on Monday. That was won by David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.

And on Wednesday, it's Chemistry's turn.

Later in the week, there will be Nobel Prizes for Literature, Peace, and then Economic Sciences.

120 years of prize

The Nobel Prizes are in their 120th year. And over that time, it's nurtured a reputation as being both secretive and rigorous. It very often awards its accolades to more than one person but a maximum of three.

And while many scientists might quietly hope to get the recognition of a Nobel Prize one day, some have told DW it's good enough to have one's work associated with a Nobel Prize and let other scientists be the "victims" who sacrifice themselves and "bear all the burden of media hype to be there for a good cause."

But the Committee is tough: If in any year it thinks no nominees are worth it, they reserve the right to let the prize money roll over into the next year.

This year's winners receive a cash prize of 10 million Swedish Krona (about €980,000), a Nobel Medal and a range of other trinkets.

But they will have to wait until December 10, because tradition also has it that the prizes are handed out at a gala dinner in Stockholm.

