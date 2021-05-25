 Syria′s sham election guarantees 1 thing — Bashar Assad will win | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 25.05.2021

Middle East

Syria's sham election guarantees 1 thing — Bashar Assad will win

There are no prizes for guessing who will win Syria's up-coming election this week. But will Russia and Iran have the deciding vote?

Syrians gather in the capital Damascus during President Bashar Assad's campaign prior to the election on Wednesday

Syrians gathered in Damascus during Assad's presidential campaign

Despite the theatrics, the winner of Syria's presidential election on Wednesday will come as no surprise. President Bashar Assad is set to be reelected for a fourth seven-year term. 

A record 51 applicants put their name forward for the top job, but the country's Supreme Constitutional Court ruled only three candidates were eligible to run for president: former deputy cabinet minister Abdullah Salloum Adbullah, Mahmoud Ahmed Marei, the head of a small, government-approved opposition party, and Bashar Assad, who has ruled the country since the death of his father in 2000.

Since Monday, thousands of people across numerous cities have reportedly taken to bombed streets in support of the man whose family has ruled the Middle East nation for the past five decades.

Students in Homs wave national flags in support of the upcoming presidential election

Students in Homs wave national flags in support of the upcoming presidential election

Despite masses of cheering people carrying posters adorned with Assad's face and waving the nation's flag, this election falls foul of internationally recognized election standards.

"These elections are aimed at the West, taking the pattern of Western-style elections in one way or the other to give an 'I am like you' message," Maan Abdul Salam, head of the Syrian think-tank ETANA, told the Reuters news agency.

But the international community has touted Wednesday's election as a farce, as the country has so-far failed to implement the UNs 2015 resolution which sought to bring peace to the country following the Arab Spring which swept across the region and with that free and fair elections held under UN supervision.

Nor has the UN-facilitated Syrian Constitutional Committee — which disbanded in January 2021 due to lack of progress — managed to achieve its mandate of attaining peace in the country and the adoption of a new constitution. 

However, between the end of the UN-initiative in January and the May election, little has changed. "The UN is not involved in this election and has no mandate to be," Jenifer Fenton, spokesperson for the UN Special Envoy for Syria, told DW ahead of the vote. 

In the days before this week's ballot, Iran — a military ally — sent a delegation to the capital, Damascus, to monitor the polls and offer some semblance of a free and fair election.

To put things into perspetive, the last election — in 2014 — saw Assad secure almost 89% of the vote, with turnout at more than 73%. Back then, he had two opponents. International observers dismissed the vote then as a sham, and this election is set to be no different. 

Syria's map shows which parts are government-controlled

Assad controls over two-thirds of the country, however, residents in the northeast and west are not eligible to vote

Russia could derail the vote

Syria's two biggest allies since 2015, Russia — which has sent assistance in the form of warplanes when the regimes military might was at its weakest point in the fourth year of the country's civil war — and Iran — whose support included fighters from Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite group backed by Tehran.

"The reelection of Assad should not be seen as a sign of strength of Assad himself, but rather as a sign of strength of Russia, as well as of Russia and Iran taking advantage of the relative inaction on the part of the West to try to push the conflict towards a resolution," Lina Khatib, director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House, told DW.

Winning or losing Wednesday's vote is in Russia's hands, Khatib remarked. "Had Russia not wanted Assad to be reelected, it could have derailed the election." Having the 55-year-old in power is serving Moscow's interests, "however, further down the line, if there was ever a deal made on the Syrian conflict that involves compromises on Russia's part ... Russia would be okay with seeing Assad go," Khatib added.

 

A handout picture shows Syrian President Bashar Assad being met by local workers during a visit to the industrial area of Syria's west-central town of Hisya

To encourage disenchanted loyalists, Assad reportedly offered interest-free loans and one-off grants to state employees

Reigniting regional ties

Assad is all too aware he will one day need to resume ties with regional partners. 

Egypt is already in favor of Syria's readmission to the Arab League — which was suspended in November 2011 over its failure to end the bloodshed — while the United Arab Emirates reopened their embassy in Damascus in 2018 and Oman reappointed its envoy to Syria late last year. 

"There is a desire to move towards normalization, to try and bring Syria back into the Arab fold and dilute Iranian and Turkish regional influence," Julien Barnes-Dacey, director of the Middle East and North Africa programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told DW. However, given the current US sanctions, it does not seem likely that more tangible agreements are realistic anytime soon.

For the population of around 18 million — 11 million of which are thought to have been driven from their homes or killed in the conflict — the situation will not get easier any time soon, regardless of the election's outcome. 

Syrians are stuck waiting for the conflict to end and if and when that happens, international support to rebuild the country.

Matthias von Hein contributed to this article.

  • Photo from Abood Hamam shows a woman pushing a stroller through rubble

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    Searching for memories in the rubble of Raqqa

    A woman pushes a stroller through the destroyed landscape of Raqqa in this photograph from 2019. "I was shocked by what happened to my city, in which I have memories in every street," the photographer Abood Hamam says. "They destroyed everything connected to our past and memory with our life in the city, every detail that used to connect me to it. It was so painful."

  • A photos from the Syrian photographer Ghaith Alsayed shows two brothers mourning

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    A photograph of unending mourning

    Brothers embrace after losing their mother in Idlib in 2020. Photographer Ghaith Alsayed, who was 17 when the war began and lost his brother in a bomb attack. "Every time I had to cover an airstrike, it took me back to the day when my brother Amer was killed by the missiles that bombed our city," Alsayed says. "The same scene keeps repeating itself," he adds.

  • Mohannad Zayat shows a woman and child taking refuge in a destroyed school

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    Lost in the destruction

    In this 2020 photo from Mohannad Zayat, a woman and her child shelter in a destroyed Binish school. "When the war in Syria began, I was a high school student, and I never expected myself to be a journalist and photographer," Zayat says. "Over the past years, I have been able to transmit many humanitarian stories worldwide, which gives me the motivation and strength to continue my work," he adds.

  • Muzaffar Salman captured a boy drinking from a destroyed pipe out of a bomb crater

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    Precious water pools in craters made by bombs

    In 2013, this Aleppo boy drinks water from a destroyed pipe out of a bomb crater. "Some people wrote comments criticizing the unreality of the image, and saying that the photographer should have provided clean water to the child instead of exploiting his image," Muzaffar Salman says. "I believe that any change of reality begins with seeing it as it is and not as we would like it to be," he adds.

  • Omar Sanadiki captures a man pulling a child in a suitcase as people flee Ghoula in 2018

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    Residents leave the city of Ghoula

    A man pulls his child in a suitcase as a family flees the city of Ghoula in March 2018. "The war has not only changed Syria, but it has also changed our way of seeing and the way we photograph in order to share humanitarian messages with the world," the photographer Omar Sanadiki says. "My dream is that one day, even after 50 years, my daughters, Asli and Zoya, will show my pictures to the world."

  • Sameer Al-Doumy captures a woman and husband drinking coffee at home in Douma

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    A cup of coffee in Douma

    A woman and her husband drink coffee at their home in Douma, on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus, in 2017. "Umm Mohammed was one of the most special people I met," photographer Sameer Al-Doumy says. "She got badly injured and just as she was recovering, her husband was hit by an airstrike and lost his ability to walk. ... Her love for her husband was evident and greater than anything."

  • Mohamad Abazeed captures a woman mourning her son in the Daraa region in 2017

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    A woman mourns her son in the Daraa region

    "On many occasions, I couldn't photograph what I saw because of the volume of pain and oppression in front of me," Mohamad Abazeed says. "When I photographed this woman, who was visiting the grave of her son on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in 2017, she was crying and kissing the grave. And I was crying with her and wiping my tears to be able to hold myself together and take the photo."

  • Syrian photographer Carole Alfarah captures a child who lost her leg in a mortar attack

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    The child who lost her leg in a mortar attack

    Five-year-old Aya waits for her father to fix dinner in Damascus in December 2013. She was on her way to school when she was hit by a mortar. "I was wearing my brown shoes," Aya told the photographer Carole Alfarah. "The shoe just flew and my leg flew with it. My leg has gone."

  • Anas Alkharboutli captures parkour athletes at destroyed buildings in 2020

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    A makeshift parkour course

    In Kafr Nouran, near Aleppo, parkour athletes make constructive use of destroyed buildings in September 2020. Anas Alkharboutli's work shows the ways in which life has continued in various ways in the rubble.

  • Ali Haj Suleiman captures a family returning home after a ceasefire agreement in 2020

    Syrian photographers document a decade of war

    A new chance near Idlib?

    "I took this photo in 2020 in the town of Balyun, south of Idlib, of a family returning home after the ceasefire agreement," the photographer Ali Haj Suleiman says. "I had mixed feelings of sadness and joy at the same time. Joy, because I saw people returning to their homes and they were happy, but at the same time I felt sadness because, myself, I could not go back to my village and home."

    Author: Friedel Taube, Goran Cutanoski


