Anja Kueppers-McKinnon

12/18/2024 December 18, 2024

Syria's former leader Bashar al-Assad has apparently issued his first statement since being ousted from power. He says he never intended to leave Syria as rebel forces were closing in but Russia decided to evacuate him. Middle East analyst Fawaz Gerges says Assad's message is likely directed at his supporters who are angry he fled the country.