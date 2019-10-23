 Syria′s Assad: Kurdish areas must return to state authority | News | DW | 01.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Syria's Assad: Kurdish areas must return to state authority

Syrian President Bashar Assad says his government's ultimate goal is to restore state authority over Kurdish controlled areas in northeastern Syria. He also said he did not want to make Turkey an "enemy."

Syrian President Bashar Assad

Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Thursday that his government's ultimate goal was to restore state authority over Kurdish controlled areas in northeast Syria. But the process would be "gradual" and would "respect new realities on the ground," Assad said in a state television interview.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump ordered US troops withdraw from the region, making way for a Turkish military offensive there. Ankara views the Syrian Kurdish fighters as an extension of the decades-long Kurdish insurgency in southeastern Turkey.

Turkey last week struck a deal with Russia to halt its weeks-long operation.

The agreement calls for the withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish fighters from areas along Turkey's border with Syria, with a view to setting up a "safe zone" where Ankara plans to repatriate some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it currently hosts.

Joint Turkish-Russian patrols are due to start in areas near the Syrian border on Friday after the Kremlin said that Syrian Kurdish fighters had withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the deal.

  • A group of refugees on a truck

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    A first stop

    UN sources say over 200,000 people have been internally displaced in Syria's northeast since Turkey launched its offensive on October 9. So far, the border town of Ras al-Ayn has paid the highest toll in the wake of a joint attack by Turkish militias and airstrikes. The city will remain under Turkish control following a deal struck in Sochi between Russia and Turkey.

  • A man crying

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    'We've lost everything'

    A majority of those who have fled are reportedly Kurds. Those civilians remaining in the city are mostly Arabs who are still in touch by phone with their former neighbors. "They told me yesterday that the Islamists were looting our house. We've lost everything," this man told DW.

  • A group of women queuing for bread

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Every crumb helps

    The regime forces are stationed just a few kilometers away from Tal Tamr. As a result international NGOs formerly based in the area have fled over the past few days. Internally displaced people (IDPs) from Ras al-Ayn and the neighboring villages rely on the work of local NGOs who are struggling to cope with the crisis.

  • IDPs open a bag of food

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Not enough to go around

    Apart from Tal Tamr, other villages in the vicinity are also hosting hundreds of displaced people who rely on local NGOs. "They're settling in empty villages, many of them too close to other locations controlled by either the Turkish-backed militias or 'Islamic State' sleeper cells," Hassan Bashir, a local NGO coordinator, told DW.

  • A man leaning on a car

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Food, glorious food

    This Arab IDP from Ras al-Ayn has four wives but will struggle to get enough to feed all their children as local NGOs say they can only allocate a single food ration per family. "It's not their fault, they're just children," he told DW, after being given a single bag of food rations.

  • A child sitting in a class room

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    School's out — forever?

    Schools have remained shut across Syria's northeast since the beginning of the offensive and several of them are now hosting IDPs from Ras al-Ayn. Those who can afford it will move to cities like Al-Hasakah, around 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the south, but others will have to cope with the dire conditions in a border city that faces further attacks from the north.

  • A family on the steps of a school

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    The closest thing to home

    50 Kurdish families from Ras al-Ayn are now living in this abandoned school in Tal Tamr lacking both water and electricity. As the sanitary conditions deteriorate, local doctors and the hospital in Tal Tamr fear an outbreak of cholera and other diseases. "If we continue like this we'll have to get set for a huge humanitarian crisis," a local doctor told DW.

  • A man lying on a rug in an abandoned school

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Sick and stranded

    Although the hospital in Tal Tamr is treating the wounded, it cannot help those suffering from diseases such as cancer.Two IDPs told DW that they were supposed to receive chemotherapy in Damascus before the offensive started, but that the current security situation makes it impossible for them to get there.

  • A boy standing in the rubble of a destroyed building

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    A different type of playground

    The Christian village of Tell Nasri on the outskirts of Tal Tamr had remained empty since IS took over the area. The majority of its former inhabitants left during the IS siege when the militants destroyed the churches with explosives before the fall of the Caliphate. With nowhere else to go, several IDP families from Ras al-Ayn are now settling in Tell Nasri.

  • Two boys stand in a destroyed church

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Living on a prayer

    These boys are among dozens stranded in Tell Nasri but the dire living conditions are the least of their problems. Just before this picture was taken, settlers told DW that they had been attacked from a neighboring village reportedly in the hands of Islamists. "They started shooting at us and we engaged [with them] for over an hour," a fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces told DW.

    Author: Karlos Zurutuza (Tal Tamr)


Don't want Turkey as an 'enemy'

On Thursday, Assad said the Russian-Turkish deal is "temporary."

"We have to distinguish between ultimate or strategic goals ... and tactical approaches," he said, stressing that his forces will eventually reclaim territory taken by Ankara in its latest offensive.

With the deal, he said, Moscow has managed to reign in Turkish aspirations to seize more Syrian lands and outmaneuvered Washington.

The Syrian president stressed he didn't want Turkey as an "enemy." But he said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself was an "enemy" due to policies hostile to Syria. Turkey supports Syrian rebel forces who have battled Assad's government during the eight-year-long war that has killed more than 370,000 people.

Read more: Will Syria get a new constitution?

Watch video 01:26

Syria faces daunting task of reconstruction

Ultimate goal

Syrian government troops had pulled out of the country's northeast in 2012, leaving it to Kurdish groups to administer. Kurdish-led forces had then allied with US forces to fight "Islamic State" militants — and set up a self-administration that controls nearly a third of Syria, including the country's largest oil and gas resources.

The Kurds would not be asked to immediately hand over their weapons when the Syrian army enters their areas in a final deal with them that brings back state control to the region they now control, Assad said.

"There are armed groups that we cannot expect they would hand over weapons immediately but the final goal is to return to the previous situation, which is the complete control of the state," he said.

A day earlier, the Syrian government called on the Kurdish groups to join the official military. But the Kurdish group, which is seeking a degree of self-rule, said there has to be a dialogue with Damascus first.

sri/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Turkey, Russia broker deal on further withdrawal of Kurdish YPG

They also agreed that Turkish and Russian troops will carry out joint patrols. They said that they would give Kurdish fighters 150 more hours to withdraw further from the Turkey-Syria border region. (22.10.2019)  

US begins troop withdrawal from northeastern Syria ahead of Turkish offensive

US troops are reportedly leaving northeastern Syria ahead of a planned Turkish offensive. US President Trump has, however, said Turkey must not do anything "off limits," or he would "destroy" its economy. (07.10.2019)  

Northern Syria: How stable is the cease-fire?

Washington and Ankara have agreed to a cease-fire in northern Syria, but the deal leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Experts say these will present hurdles on the way to establishing a safe zone. (18.10.2019)  

Turkey offensive in Syria forces Russia into a balancing act

Russia has been pushing for the Damascus government to regain full control of Syria and to find a political solution to the ongoing war. But Turkey's intervention may only be a temporary setback for Russian interests. (14.10.2019)  

Will Syria get a new constitution?

This week, the Syrian constitutional committee will convene for the first time in Geneva. But critics question its independence and doubt it will change the Syrian status-quo. (29.10.2019)  

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

Those displaced by the fighting in northeast Syria are trying to survive in abandoned schools and houses. International NGOs have left and people queue for bread for hours. The few remaining doctors are overwhelmed. (25.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Syria faces daunting task of reconstruction  

Related content

Türkei Erdogan PK vor der Reise nach Sotschi

Opinion: Erdogan wins big as clock ticks for Syria Kurds 23.10.2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart have agreed to extend the ceasefire in northern Syria by six days. The deal they made benefits Erdogan more than anyone else, DW's Erkan Arikan writes.

Future of Kurds uncertain amid warring factions 22.10.2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for talks on northern Syria that could decide the fate of Syria’s Kurds in the wake of Turkey’s offensive.

Operation Peace Spring Syrien

Pence, Erdogan, Kurdish SDF agree to 120-hour cease-fire in Syria 17.10.2019

US Vice President Mike Pence, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the commander of the Kurdish SDF forces agreed to a five-day cease-fire in the military offensive in northeastern Syria.

Advertisement