Syrians seek justice for war crimes in Europe’s courts

Syrian refugees in Europe are using creative legal approaches to find justice through European courts. The cases have ranged from going after companies that shipped chemicals to Syria that could be used to make nerve gas, to prosecuting actual members of terror groups.

One of the most recent cases to make headlines saw Syrians taking on those they see as funding a proxy war in their homeland. The long-running Syrian civil war began in 2011, after the government headed by Bashar Assad started to arrest anti-government protesters. But since then, other countries — including Iran, Turkey and Russia — have supported fighters on the ground and prolonged the civil war.

In July, eight Syrians announced they would sue Qatar-based financial institution Doha Bank in London courts. The Syrian refugees, who now live in Europe and who have remained anonymous for security reasons, allege the bank channeled funds from wealthy Qatari businessmen to the Nusra Front in Syria, an al-Qaeda associated anti-government group.

McCue and Partners, the British law firm representing the Syrians, tells DW they have identified a further potential 330 Syrian plaintiffs who could eventually be added to the lawsuit.

The militant group Nusra Front, which is linked to al-Qaida, has also been targeted in the courts

No international alternatives

Syrians are seeking justice in European courts because, despite mounting evidence of war crimes over the past nine years, the conflict has never been appraised by the International Criminal Court. Syria is not a signatory to the Netherlands-based court — so any case needs to be referred there by the United Nations Security Council. Members of the Security Council, however, include China and Russia, which have vetoed any attempt to do that. Russia, in particular, is an ally of the Syrian government.

But as more Syrian refugees establish themselves in Europe and enlist local NGOs and human rights lawyers, the number of cases before European courts has grown. There are simply more victims, witnesses and insiders, as well as perpetrators in Europe now, says Jennifer Triscone, a lawyer at Trial International, a Swiss organization fighting impunity in international crimes.

There are ongoing cases in Germany, Norway, Sweden, Austria, France and the United Kingdom. Legal cases have also been pursued in Italy, Spain and Belgium.

"With other avenues for justice blocked, criminal prosecutions in Europe offer hope for victims of crimes in Syria who have nowhere else to turn," Balkees Jarrah, associate director in the international justice program at Human Rights Watch, said in a recent statement.

Read more:Refugees in Germany: Fleeing Syria and Bashar Assad's henchmen

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster On the run Traffic is heavy on the roads heading north through the Idlib region toward the Turkish border. Soldiers of the Assad regime are advancing from the south and east, aided by their Russian and Iranian allies. Some Syrian rebel groups are supported by Turkey, which also has soldiers of its own in the region. But ordinary people just want to reach safety.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster 'Horror has multiplied' Almost 1 million people have been displaced since December. According to UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock, "the horror has multiplied" in the past two weeks. The front lines are closing in, triggering large movements of people in the space of just a few days. Assad wants to drive the civilian population out of Idlib province, and is moving to capture this last rebel stronghold.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Bombed to pieces Maaret al-Numan and the surrounding area has been particularly badly hit by the attacks. The city has been bombed to pieces and is practically deserted. The important M5 highway runs through here, from Damascus via Aleppo to the Turkish border. Most of those fleeing are trying to make it to Turkey — but the border is closed.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Waiting at the border Around 100 people, including 35 children, died in bombings in the first half of February alone, according to the United Nations, which has spoken of the "blatant disregard for the life and safety of civilians." This family fled to the Turkish border months ago. They're living in the Kafr Lusin refugee camp, holding on to the hope that Turkey will eventually let them in.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster 500,000 children in need Out of the almost 1 million people who have fled it's estimated that around half are children. Of the rest, the majority are women. There aren't enough shacks at the Turkish border to house them all, and many refugees are living in tents. Camps are often set up in haste and are severely overcrowded. People are sleeping in doorways and on pieces of cardboard, sometimes in sub-zero temperatures.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Little food and medicine Those who have been able to find a tent usually share it with about a dozen family members. Medicine is running out in many of the camps, and basic food and clothing is also becoming scarce. Doctors on the ground report that many children are suffering from malnutrition, and some are even dying of starvation. The cold is also taking its toll, and some people have already frozen to death.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Refuge in a school Many children in the region can no longer go to school, so some school buildings have been repurposed. This school has been turned into a refugee shelter — sometimes, even the refugee camps are targeted in bombing raids.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Trying to reach safety The illegal route across the border to Turkey is costly; hardly anyone can afford it. Smugglers are charging people up to $2,000 (about €1,800). Those who do make the attempt are risking their lives: Turkish border guards have thermal imaging cameras to help them spot people trying to cross. Sometimes they shoot at refugees who try to climb over the wall.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Looking for dignity The UN has said the situation in Idlib could be the greatest humanitarian disaster of the 21st century. No one knows whether or not there will be a ceasefire. The refugees don't care who puts an end to the war; they just want a life of safety and dignity, for themselves and for their children. A four-way summit between Turkey, Russia, France and Germany, planned for March 5, is now in jeopardy. Author: Diana Hodali



European companies accused

Court cases have targeted a wide variety of players in the conflict. Many cases have tried to confirm the crimes of senior officials in the Syrian government. The most recent complaint submitted to the German federal prosecutor's war crimes unit in October involved tracing the line of command within the Assad regime for chemical weapons attacks in 2013 and 2017 where sarin gas was used. The Open Society Justice Initiative, one of the organizations behind the complaint, told DW the German prosecutor was investigating.

The Syrian government has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

One of the cases considered most important is underway in Koblenz, Germany, where a senior member of Syrian security services, who initially sought asylum in the country, is accused of complicity in torture and murder.

Other cases have focused on Syrians in Europe, including those who fought on the anti-government side in the war for extremist groups like the Nusra Front or the "Islamic State" (IS).

A handful of cases have accused European companies of involvement in the conflict, including one Italian firm under investigation for allegedly supplying telecommunications equipment that could be used for surveillance of protesters.

In Belgium, three firms were found guilty of exporting chemicals — which might have been used to produce lethal nerve agents in attacks — without appropriate licenses, resulting in company fines and jail terms for top executives.

In one case, French construction company Lafarge faces an investigation into the charge of financing a terrorist enterprise, after allegedly paying terror groups, including IS, to keep its cement factory in Syria running in 2013 and 2014. Lafarge, which was taken over by the Swiss company Holcim, said in a statement in 2019, "LafargeHolcim deeply regrets the unacceptable errors committed in Syria."

The UN investigated a chemical attack in August 2013 in Ghouta, on the outskirts of Damascus, and found "clear and convincing evidence" sarin gas was used. "This is a war crime," said UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon a month later

Sexual violence underreported in legal cases

"I think it's particularly important to think creatively about these cases," says Trial International's Triscone. For example, she says, "looking at financial crimes can lead to asset seizures or limit the sources of funding." Although it can be difficult to prove cases where companies are, for example, accused of exporting dangerous chemicals, the fact that prosecutors get a look at internal company documents could help gather evidence on previously unknown individuals with links to the Syrian regime, the Geneva-based legal investigator explains.

One avenue for prosecution that may be pursued is targeting perpetrators of sexual violence as a war crime. However, it is difficult to obtain proof and there are social repercussions for victims, says Triscone.

Read more:Displaced Syrians look for way out of a Lebanon in conflict

Syrian refugees have fled to neighboring Turkey to escape the violent conflict

Approach distorts perceptions of Syrian war

Some see problems with the piecemeal approach. As Uğur Üngör, a professor at the Amsterdam-based NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies, has argued, focusing on former rebel commanders from groups like IS can be a problem.

"In a nutshell, there are not enough cases against the regime," Üngör said in an interview with Swiss non-profit, Fondation Hirondelle. Partially this is because it's easier to arrest rebels in Europe, where they have often sought asylum. Senior members of the Assad government don't travel here, he says. But linking terrorism and war crimes leads to the perception that a low-level crime is the same as state-sanctioned mass torture, he noted.

Watch video 05:15 Share Germany: The trial against Assad's torturers Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cRt7 Germany: The trial against Assad's torturers

Trials in Europe have had mixed success, many are ongoing and some decisions — such as the French Lafarge one — are being appealed. "But given the enormity of criminality and that the vast majority of people most responsible for the crimes are still in power, I think the justice project for Syria is really only just getting started," says Steve Kostas, lead project officer with the Open Society Justice Initiative's Syrian accountability project.

It is also possible that national court cases could influence opinions on larger international efforts. For example, in September, the Dutch government announced it was planning to try to take Syria to the International Court of Justice, at the UN, for war crimes.

And, as Kostas tells DW, at the end of this month, European nations could also use an Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons conference to refer "accountability for Syrian chemical weapons attacks to the UN General Assembly."

"[That] could even lead to discussion of a possible treaty-based tribunal for Syria, similar to the Nuremberg model," Kostas says, referring to the special tribunal that tried Nazi war criminals in Germany after World War II.