 Syrians in Sinzig: From refugees to volunteers

Reporter

Syrians in Sinzig: From refugees to volunteers

Anas, Faris, and Abdul have seen destruction in their homeland. Now, the Syrian refugees are helping Germans with rebuilding efforts following devastating floods.

Watch video 12:30

This is not their first time helping. Back in the summer of 2021, three Syrian refugees traveled to Germany’s Ahr Valley to help victims of the devastating floods. Continuous heavy rainfall had caused the Ahr to burst its banks, with floodwater, earth and debris causing billions in damage. The three went to the village of Sinzig, which was especially hard hit by the disaster, and called on other Syrian refugees in Germany to follow their lead. Since then, Anas, Faris and Abdul have moved to the Ahr region. People there have welcomed them with open arms - and there’s still a lot to do. A report by Melina Grundmann and Bettina Stehkämper. 

