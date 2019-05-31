 Syrian town of Azaz hit by deadly car bombing | News | DW | 02.06.2019

News

Syrian town of Azaz hit by deadly car bombing

A suicide car bomb in a northwestern Syrian town held by Turkish-backed rebels has killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens, a war monitor said. It's not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

Fire breaks out at a damaged car after a terror attack with a bomb-laden vehicle carried out in Azez district of Aleppo, Syria on June 02, 2019 (picture-alliance/AA/S. El Hacci )

The Syrian town of Azaz was rocked by a car bomb on Sunday night, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens, said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).   

Four children were also among those killed in the explosion, which took place near a mosque. "Many people were leaving evening prayers when the explosion happened," SOHR head Rami Abdul Rahman told the AFP news agency.

Read more: Hunting Bashar Assad's henchmen in Syria

The blast occurred after the "iftar" meal that breaks a daylong fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The attack came a few days before Muslims celebrate the end of the holy month with Eid el-Fitr, one of Islam's most important feasts.

It was not clear who was behind the attack. Azaz has been hit by similar attacks in the past. The town is held by Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, who control a strip of territory along the frontier between the countries.

Azaz adjoins the enclave in northwest Syria that is the only major territory still held by groups fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad. The area has been the target of a government offensive since late April.

The rebels' enclave is dominated by the jihadist Tahrir al-Sham group, the latest iteration of the former al-Qaida affiliate, the Nusra Front.

Syria Azaz map

Unrelenting attacks

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016 and seized more than 2,000 square kilometers (772 square miles) in northern Syria, including Azaz, clearing the area of jihadists affiliated with the "Islamic State," (IS) while preventing any Kurdish advance in the region.

Ankara still keeps Turkish troops and intelligence forces in the area.

The bombing in Azaz came a day after a similar explosion killed 10 people and wounded 20 in the northeastern city of Raqqa, which previously served as IS' de facto capital.

IS fighters have repeatedly carried out attacks across northern Syria in areas held by insurgents and by Kurdish-led forces.

Watch video 01:34

Fighting surges in rebel-held Idlib

sri/amp (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Syria's Raqqa rocked by explosions: NGO

Syria's northern city of Raqqa, a former stronghold of the "Islamic State" (IS) group, has been hit by two bomb blasts, killing 10 people, said a rights watchdog. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks. (02.06.2019)  

Israeli forces strike several targets in Syria

At least three soldiers were killed in the Israeli airstrikes which came in response to rockets launched from Syria. Tensions have risen over Iran's role in Syria. (02.06.2019)  

Syria: 'Islamic State' claims responsibility for US troops' deaths

Two US soldiers, a Pentagon civilian and a military contractor have been killed in a bomb blast in Manbij, Syria. Speaking after the attack, US Vice President Mike Pence said the "Islamic State" "has been defeated." (16.01.2019)  

Hunting Bashar Assad's henchmen in Syria

Some 128,000 people are thought to have been murdered in Syrian jails at the hands of the Assad regime. Thousands were tortured to death. Now, Europe is leading the charge to bring the perpetrators to justice. (21.05.2019)  

