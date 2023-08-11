  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
ConflictsSyria

Syrian soldiers die in suspected 'IS' attack

2 hours ago

Suspected jihadis from the "IS" group have reportedly attacked an army bus in Syria's east, killing over 20 troops. The militants, who once held large areas in the country, have been stepping up their terrorist actions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V1eG
Syrian government soliders patrolling near Aleppo in 2020
Syrian government soliders patrolling near Aleppo in 2020Image: SANA/dpa/picture alliance

Several Syrian soldiers were killed on Thursday after suspected jihadis from the extremist "Islamic State" (IS) group attacked the bus they were traveling on in eastern Deir Ezzor province, a Britain-based monitor said on Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack killed "23 soldiers and wounded more than 10 others," while many others were missing. Some of the wounded were in critical condition, according to the Observatory, which gathers information from a wide network of sources inside Syria.

IS has recently stepped up its attacks in the north and northeast, using hideouts in the Syrian desert as its bases after losing the last swathes of territory it controlled in 2019.

Earlier this week, the Observatory reported that an IS attack in the group's former stronghold of Raqqa province had killed 10 Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters.

Fraught situation

The regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad now once more controls two-thirds of the country after a yearslong civil war that had its roots in pro-democracy protests in 2011. The conflict that erupted after those protests were brutally suppressed by the government has drawn in a large range of protagonists, with notably Russia supporting Assad and Turkey on the side of the rebels.

Despite the government's military offensives, large parts of the country are still under the control of rebels, jihadis and the Kurdish-led SDF. The northwestern province of Idlib and adjoining parts of northern Hama and western Aleppo provinces are now the last remaining opposition stronghold.

The conflict, for which no political solution is in sight, has left an estimated 500,000 people dead.

tj/sms (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A man walks past banners depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near damaged buildings

Economic diplomacy: Who wants to invest in Syria now?

Economic diplomacy: Who wants to invest in Syria now?

Recent events may indicate the world wants to start doing business with Syria again, despite its government being accused of war crimes. But how likely is it China, the EU and Gulf states will start spending big there?
PoliticsJune 16, 2023
Syrien | Kämpfe zwischen dem IS und der syrischen Armee

'Islamic State' group announces death of its leader

'Islamic State' group announces death of its leader

The terror group calling itself the "Islamic State" said its leader was killed in fighting in Syria, but did not say when. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said that he was dead months ago.
ConflictsAugust 3, 2023
A disabled man sits in a wheelchair near a woman outside a tent at the "Blue camp" for Syrians displaced by conflict near the town of Maaret Misrin in the rebel-held northern part of the northwestern Idlib province.

Uncertain futures: Syria's 'hidden' crisis of disabilities

Uncertain futures: Syria's 'hidden' crisis of disabilities

February's earthquake came on top of a decade of war and aid organizations now say around a third of the Syrian population has a disability of some kind. Six months after the disaster, many still need help.
Human RightsAugust 5, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A fire burns in the background of a ranch with a white fence in the foreground

Hawaii wildfires declared a 'major disaster'

Catastrophe2 hours ago01:29 min
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters hold an anti-France placard during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey.

Niger coup: What is Russia's role?

Niger coup: What is Russia's role?

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Filipino nurse feeds an elderly woman in a nursing home

Should Europe pay Manila for luring away Filipino nurses?

Should Europe pay Manila for luring away Filipino nurses?

Society21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Main entrance of the BND, a man walking past

Germany's most spectacular espionage cases

Germany's most spectacular espionage cases

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian service members inspect a damaged Russian tank T-72 BV

Seized Russian weapons strengthen Ukraine's fight

Seized Russian weapons strengthen Ukraine's fight

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

View of two surveillance cameras in Tehran against the backdrop of a giant mural depicting the spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iran's current supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Human RightsAugust 9, 202303:29 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Crime23 hours ago02:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage