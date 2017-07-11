Syrian singer Omar Souleyman detained in Turkey — reports

Turkish police on Wednesday arrested the internationally famous Syrian singer and DJ Omar Souleyman over alleged ties with a Kurdish terror group, his manager told the French AFP news agency.

Authorities from the southern Turkish city of Sanliurfa brought Souleyman in for questioning over allegations he was a member of the Kurdish Worker's Party (PKK), according to local media reports.

Why was Souleyman arrested?

Turkish media reported that Sanliurfa security forces raided Souleyman's home and detained the star in his neighborhood of Karakopru on charges of "being a member of an armed terrorist organization."

After a health check, the 55-year-old was taken to the central police station for questioning.

The arrest follows media reports that he had travelled to an area of Syria controlled by a PKK offshoot group, YPG, which has been allied to the US in the fight against so-called "Islamic State" (IS) insurgents.

Groups allied with the PKK in northern Syria and Iraq fought against Islamic State insurgents

His manager, who asked not to be identified, told AFP he expected Souleyman to be released later on Wednesday.

Authorities have arrested and jailed thousands around the country on terrorist charges in the past decade. They include philanthropist Osman Kavala, despite EU calls to free him.

Turkey, the US and the EU view the PKK as a terrorist group after its insurgency against the Turkish state claimed thousands of lives.

Who is Omar Souleyman?

Souleyman, who sings his songs in Arabic and Kurdish, is originally Syrian but escaped the country's civil war in 2011. He then set up his own bakery in Sanliurfa, near the border with his home country.

He rose to fame for his unique mix of dance and Halay folk music, even performing at the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo.

Souleyman recorded with the Icelandic Björk and British rock band Blur frontman Damon Albarn. He also performed at the Glastonbury Festival in England.

The official video for his 2013 song "Warni Warni" got 94 million views on YouTube.

Article by John Culatto, edited by Farah Bahgat

