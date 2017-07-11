Syrian President Bashar Assad tests positive for COVID

Both the president and his wife Asma are in quarantine and in a "stable condition," the Syrian government has announced. The pair will work from home during a period of isolation.
Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, his office said on Monday.
Syria has so far officially recorded 15,900 coronavirus cases and 1,063 deaths, but the actual figure is estimated to be much higher.
According to the statement, Assad and his wife:
In August of last year, Assad, 55, who is a trained ophthalmologist, paused during an address to parliament due to a slight drop in blood pressure, before gathering his composure and resuming his speech a few minutes later.
In 2018, Asma underwent treatment for breast cancer, which the presidency said had been detected early. A year later, she said she had made a full recovery.
Syria marks 10 years of internal conflict next week.
The Middle Eastern country has been ravaged since peaceful pro-democracy protests in March 2011 evolved into a full-blown war, drawing foreign fighters and powers.
