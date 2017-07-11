Syrian President Bashar Assad tests positive for COVID

Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, his office said on Monday.

The country marks 10 years of war next week.

What the official statement on Assad's health said

According to the statement, Assad and his wife:

Took a PCR test after experiencing "mild symptoms";

Tested positive, but are in "good health and a stable condition";

Would continue to work during a "home quarantine period lasting two or three weeks."

jsi/rt (dpa, Reuters,AP)