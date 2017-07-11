 Syrian President Bashar Assad tests positive for COVID | News | DW | 08.03.2021

News

Syrian President Bashar Assad tests positive for COVID

Both the president and his wife Asma are in quarantine and in a "stable condition," the Syrian government has announced. The pair will work from home during a period of isolation.

Bashar Assad

Bashar Assad and his wife tested positive after showing mild symptoms

Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

An official government statement said the pair are in "good health and a stable condition, and would continue to work during a home quarantine period lasting two or three weeks."

Assad, 55, and his wife did a PCR test after experiencing "mild symptoms," the president's office said.

What we know so far

  • Bashar Assad and his wife Asma tested positive after displaying mild symptoms
  • The pair took a PCR test
  • Assad and his wife will work from home during their isolation period
  • They will remain in quarantine for 2-3 weeks

jsi/rt (dpa, Reuters,AP)

