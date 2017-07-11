Syrian President Bashar Assad tests positive for COVID

Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

An official government statement said the pair are in "good health and a stable condition, and would continue to work during a home quarantine period lasting two or three weeks."

Assad, 55, and his wife did a PCR test after experiencing "mild symptoms," the president's office said.

What we know so far

Bashar Assad and his wife Asma tested positive after displaying mild symptoms

The pair took a PCR test

Assad and his wife will work from home during their isolation period

They will remain in quarantine for 2-3 weeks

jsi/rt (dpa, Reuters,AP)