Syrian President Bashar Assad tests positive for COVID

Both the president and his wife Asma are in quarantine and in a "stable condition," the Syrian government has announced. The pair will work from home during a period of isolation.
Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.
An official government statement said the pair are in "good health and a stable condition, and would continue to work during a home quarantine period lasting two or three weeks."
Assad, 55, and his wife did a PCR test after experiencing "mild symptoms," the president's office said.
jsi/rt (dpa, Reuters,AP)
