Syrian mayor of German town views Assad fall with caution

PoliticsSyriaSyrian mayor of German town views Assad fall with cautionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsSyriaRyan Allen12/15/2024December 15, 2024Ryyan Alshebl, a Syrian refugee who was voted mayor of Ostelheim, shares his views on the toppling of Assad's rule. While he welcomes the fall of the regime, Alshebl says some of the rebels have un-democratic views which he doesn't share. https://p.dw.com/p/4oAPIAdvertisement