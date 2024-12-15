  1. Skip to content
Syrian mayor of German town views Assad fall with caution

Ryan Allen
December 15, 2024

Ryyan Alshebl, a Syrian refugee who was voted mayor of Ostelheim, shares his views on the toppling of Assad's rule. While he welcomes the fall of the regime, Alshebl says some of the rebels have un-democratic views which he doesn't share.

