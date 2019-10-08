Syrian Kurds mobilize across from Turkish troops

The Kurdish militia-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Wednesday declared a three-day state alert in preparation for the Turkish incursion.

"As threats and mobilization of the Turkish Army and its mercenaries escalate ... we call on our people ... to go to the area bordering Turkey to carry out their moral duty and show resistance at these sensitive historical moments," an SDF statement said.

Read more: Why Turkey wants a military assault on Syrian Kurds

According to a local broadcast citing Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday, the Turkish army's preparations are well underway.

An aide to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish army and its Syrian rebel allies would cross the Syrian border "shortly." The Turkish government has said the Syrian Kurds are linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Ankara, the European Union and the United States regard as a terrorist organization.

US troops on Monday started pulling back from areas in northeastern Syria, paving the way for a Turkish incursion. The SDF had been a central partner in the US effort to defeat the "Islamic State" in Syria.

Read more: Trump's Syria withdrawal: Who stands to gain?

mvb/sms (AP,AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.