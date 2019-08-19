 Syrian Kurds hand over four ′Islamic State′ children to Germany | News | DW | 19.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Syrian Kurds hand over four 'Islamic State' children to Germany

Kurdish authorities in Syria have handed over four children to Germany who had parents that were "Islamic State" fighters. Many EU countries are grappling with how to handle returning foreign fighters and their families.

Syrien Frau und Kind eines vermeintlichen IS Kämpfers in Rakka (Getty Images/AFP/B. Kilic)

The Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northeastern Syria on Monday handed to Germany four children whose parents were part of the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) terror outfit, Kurdish sources and a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday.  

Among the four children are three orphans — two girls and a boy — and a 6-month-old baby girl who is very sick, Abdel Karim Umer, head of foreign relations in the Kurdish administration, told Germany's DPA news agency.

Read more: How a German mining town became a recruiting ground for IS

The Kurdish official said the children have been handed over to a German delegation, and there were negotiations to take one more person, but Umer gave no further details.

This is the first time Germany has taken back Islamic State children from war-torn Syria. The children were living in northeastern Syria's al-Hol camp, home to nearly 74,000 people.

They were among Islamic State families who had surrendered to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after fierce fighting between the two sides. 

In March, SDF announced the defeat of the Islamic State and seized the militant group's last stronghold in eastern Syria after months of fighting. The fate of foreign Islamic State fighters and their families has become a pressing issue for the SDF. 

Watch video 02:04

IS family members: Many have no home to return to

A tough challenge

With the collapse of the once expansive IS "caliphate," a number of European nations are facing the challenge of how to deal with returning jihadis and their children. Many EU governments have been wary of repatriating their citizens who went to fight for the caliphate in Syria and Iraq, fearing the political repercussions of bringing back extremists following a series of jihadi-inspired attacks in France, Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

Read more: Germany: Horst Seehofer sets terms for repatriating 'Islamic State' foreign fighters

Germany's Interior Ministry estimates around 1,000 people left the European country to join terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq after 2013. About one-third of these individuals have already returned to Germany, and some have been prosecuted or placed in rehabilitation programs. 

Germany has said it will seek to repatriate its nationals currently being held in the Middle East. The Interior Ministry said it was particularly concerned about the children of fighters, describing them as innocent victims in the conflict.

Germany's Parliament, the Bundestag, in April approved legislation to strip dual nationals of their German citizenship if they join foreign terror outfits. But the law only applies to future cases.

Watch video 02:58

IS wives are met with skepticism in the West

sri/rc (dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Will IS fighters face an international court in Iraq?

Calls for an international tribunal to prosecute "Islamic State" fighters are growing louder ahead of an EU meeting. European states, including Germany, refuse to bring some of their citizens-turned-militants home. (06.06.2019)  

Germany to push for imams to be trained locally, not abroad

In an effort to curb foreign influence and foster integration, the German government is pressing for imams to be educated locally, in Germany. Are German Muslim communities willing to back the idea? DW investigates. (05.04.2019)  

Yazidis demand Iraq actively search for their missing persons

"Islamic State" is fighting its endgame with Yazidis waiting anxiously. Angered by Iraqi government silence following reports that IS killed 50 of their women, they are pushing for real action to find 3,000 of their own. (06.03.2019)  

Germany: Horst Seehofer sets terms for repatriating 'Islamic State' foreign fighters

Some 40 foreign fighters who fought for "Islamic State" and are in detention in Syria reportedly have German passports. Germany's conservative interior minister has said they can only return under strict conditions. (19.02.2019)  

Germany brings home 'Islamic State' children from Iraq

Germany has started repatriating the children of jailed "Islamic State" fighters from conflict zones the Middle East. European countries are grappling with how to handle returning foreign fighters and their families. (05.04.2019)  

How a German mining town became a recruiting ground for IS

The western town of Dinslaken became known as a Salafi hotbed in 2013 when a group of local youths traveled to Syria to join the "Islamic State." Years on, the community is still trying to leave the past behind. (20.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Syrian White Helmets risk death to save lives in Idlib  

IS wives are met with skepticism in the West  

IS family members: Many have no home to return to  

Related content

Afghanistan Kabul Anschlag auf Hochzeitsfeier

Afghanistan: Is 'Islamic State' taking advantage of US-Taliban peace talks? 19.08.2019

"Islamic State" has claimed responsibility for the Kabul attack that killed at least 63 people. Experts say that IS is giving a show of force, as the Taliban are busy holding talks with the US.

Syrien ein Kämpfer zündet eine IS Flagge an

German woman arrested for 'Islamic State' membership 07.08.2019

Federal prosecutors claim she lived in seized houses in Iraq and worked in an IS hospital: Now they have charged the wife of an alleged IS fighter with terrorism, war crimes and weapons offenses.

Nordsyrien Panzer Leopard der türkischen Armee

Turkey, US work to create buffer zone in northern Syria 13.08.2019

Turkey and the United States have agreed on the creation of a buffer zone in northern Syria. Details of the agreement remain sketchy, however, and Syrian Kurds fear Ankara will try to expel them from the region.

Advertisement