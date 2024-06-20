Syrian general acquitted of war crimes by Swedish court

The former senior officer had been accused of "aiding and abetting" war crimes during 2012. The court found the evidence presented was not sufficient to secure a conviction.

A court in Stockholm on Thursday acquitted a former general charged with war crimes during Syria's civil war.

Brigadier General Mohammed was accused of "aiding and abetting" war crimes in the first half of 2012.

Hamo had the highest rank of any Syrian military official to go on trial in Europe, although other countries have sought to press charges against more senior soldiers and officials.

Evidence presented deemed insufficient

The charges relate to attacks "on several towns or places in the area in and around the towns of Hama and Homs" in a period from January 1 to July 20, 2012.

The Stockholm district court said the prosecution had not proven that Hamo's division was involved in attacks or that he had played a role in providing weapons for attacks during the conflict.

"The main issues in the case are whether the 11th Division of the Syrian Army participated in indiscriminate attacks in certain areas and whether the defendant participated in arming the division in those attacks," judge Katarina Fabian wrote.

"According to the District Court, there is no evidence to clarify these issues. The evidence presented by the prosecution has therefore not been deemed sufficient to convict the defendant of a criminal offence," Fabian said.

More to follow…

kb/lo (AFP, AP)