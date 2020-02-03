Syrian forces capture strategic town east of Idlib

Syrian regime forces on Wednesday captured the strategic town of Saraqeb in northwestern Idlib province, a war monitor said.

The move is a renewed effort intitated by President Bashar al-Assad to take control of Idlib province, the last rebel stronghold.

"Regime forces have entered Saraqeb, after hundreds of jihadists and allied forces retreated north of the town," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP news agency before the city was completely captured.

During their advance on Saraqeb, Syrian forces surrounded four Turksih observation points, the Observatory and other news sites said. It was not clear what happened to the observation points or their soldiers.

Opposition-run Baladi News Network also confirmed that the town fell to Syrian control.

Saraqeb, which is just east of Idlib city, sits between two main roads that Assad is pushing to gain full control over.

"Regime forces have begun to comb districts of Saraqeb and are on the point of taking control of all of the M5 road, where the jihadists have withdrawn to a small village north" of the town, Abdel Rahman said earlier.

State TV reported that the Syrian military "have encircled the town... on three sides and overlook the junction of the M4 with the M5." The M5 road connects the capital Damascus with Aleppo in the north, while the M4 connects Aleppo with the coastal city of Latakia.

The Observatory said the opposition troops withdrew from Saraqeb under heavy bombing. Clashes between government and opposition forces continued east of the main highway, north of the town on Wednesday night.

UN Security Council meeting

The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency session on Thursday in Syria, diplomats said. They said the meeting, which will be open to the public, was requested by the United States, France and Britain.

The talks come amid escalating tensions in Idlib following renewed clashes between Turkish and Syriangovernment forces. The clashes saw more than 20 people killed in the province, which is already destabilized and faced with a humanitarian crisis.

The UN envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, is set to report on the situation in Idlib at the meeting. The US has also voiced its concern over the current state of affairs, with James Jeffrey, the top US envoy to Syria, telling reporters that the Russians were increasingly violating the terms of their mutual de-escalation agreement in northeastern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Wednesday that, if the Syrian regime did not pull back, Turkey would take matters into its own hands.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile called for a "cessation of hostilities" between Turkey and Syria, at a recent press briefing at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Nowhere to seek shelter Many Syrian families have been forced to leave Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of forces opposed to President Assad, and some — like this woman and her children — struggle to find refuge.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Constant fear of airstrikes Idlib has been the site for multiple airstrikes from Turkish forces, and pro-regime forces backed by Russia. Here, smoke is seen billowing over the town of Bsaqla, in the southern countryside of the province.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Rubble and glass Assad's troops, with Russian air support, are trying to capture the province in what they call "the final battle." Here, a Syrian man tries to clear rubble at a damaged ward in a hospital that was hit by a reported regime air strike.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Making do with little Idlib has been left devoid of any infrastructure, forcing families into refugee camps at the Turkish border. There, too, there is little in the way of resources and organization to make a normal life — and future — possible.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Sprawling tent town According to the United Nations, more than 500,000 people have been displaced from Idlib. This drone shot shows tents at a camp hosting families who have been displaced due to the attacks carried out by Assad regime and Russia.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Facilities in short supply Rescuers are kept busy bringing in new patients, but medical authorities say there are no clinics left in the south of the province to treat the injured.



lc/rc (AFP, Reuters, dpa)