 Syrian forces capture strategic town east of Idlib | News | DW | 05.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Syrian forces capture strategic town east of Idlib

The move is a renewed effort initiated by President Bashar al-Assad to take control of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold. The town, Saraqeb, sits between two main roads that Assad seeks to control.

A Turkish military convoy of tanks and armored vehicles passes through the Syrian town of Dana, in the northwestern Idlib province. (AFP via Getty Images)

Syrian regime forces on Wednesday captured the strategic town of Saraqeb in northwestern Idlib province, a war monitor said.

The move is a renewed effort intitated by President Bashar al-Assad to take control of Idlib province, the last rebel stronghold.

"Regime forces have entered Saraqeb, after hundreds of jihadists and allied forces retreated north of the town," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP news agency before the city was completely captured.

During their advance on Saraqeb, Syrian forces surrounded four Turksih observation points, the Observatory and other news sites said. It was not clear what happened to the observation points or their soldiers. 

Opposition-run Baladi News Network also confirmed that the town fell to Syrian control. 

Saraqeb, which is just east of Idlib city, sits between two main roads that Assad is pushing to gain full control over.

"Regime forces have begun to comb districts of Saraqeb and are on the point of taking control of all of the M5 road, where the jihadists have withdrawn to a small village north" of the town, Abdel Rahman said earlier. 

State TV reported that the Syrian military "have encircled the town... on three sides and overlook the junction of the M4 with the M5." The M5 road connects the capital Damascus with Aleppo in the north, while the M4 connects Aleppo with the coastal city of Latakia.

The Observatory said the opposition troops withdrew from Saraqeb under heavy bombing. Clashes between government and opposition forces continued east of the main highway, north of the town on Wednesday night.

Watch video 02:48

Syria: Surviving in Idlib

UN Security Council meeting

The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency session on Thursday in Syria, diplomats said. They said the meeting, which will be open to the public, was requested by the United States, France and Britain.

The talks come amid escalating tensions in Idlib following renewed clashes between Turkish and Syriangovernment forces. The clashes saw more than 20 people killed in the province, which is already destabilized and faced with a humanitarian crisis. 

The UN envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, is set to report on the situation in Idlib at the meeting. The US has also voiced its concern over the current state of affairs, with James Jeffrey, the top US envoy to Syria, telling reporters that the Russians were increasingly violating the terms of their mutual de-escalation agreement in northeastern Syria. 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Wednesday that, if the Syrian regime did not pull back, Turkey would take matters into its own hands.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile called for a "cessation of hostilities" between Turkey and Syria, at a recent press briefing at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

  • A woman sits with her children at a soil field in cold weather at Harbanush village, Idlib. Muhammed Said / Anadolu Agency

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Nowhere to seek shelter

    Many Syrian families have been forced to leave Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of forces opposed to President Assad, and some — like this woman and her children — struggle to find refuge.

  • Smoke blows over the village of Bsaqla during reported strikes by Syrian pro-regime forces. Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP.

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Constant fear of airstrikes

    Idlib has been the site for multiple airstrikes from Turkish forces, and pro-regime forces backed by Russia. Here, smoke is seen billowing over the town of Bsaqla, in the southern countryside of the province.

  • A man clears rubble at a damaged hospital ward in Saraqib. Amer Alhamwe / AFP

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Rubble and glass

    Assad's troops, with Russian air support, are trying to capture the province in what they call "the final battle." Here, a Syrian man tries to clear rubble at a damaged ward in a hospital that was hit by a reported regime air strike.

  • A family outside their makeshift tent at the Al-Ihsan camp. Esref Musa / Anadolu Agency

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Making do with little

    Idlib has been left devoid of any infrastructure, forcing families into refugee camps at the Turkish border. There, too, there is little in the way of resources and organization to make a normal life — and future — possible.

  • A drone photo shows tents at a camp hosting displaced Syrian families from Idlib. Erdal Turkoglu / Anadolu Agency.

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Sprawling tent town

    According to the United Nations, more than 500,000 people have been displaced from Idlib. This drone shot shows tents at a camp hosting families who have been displaced due to the attacks carried out by Assad regime and Russia.

  • White helmets and locals conduct a rescue operation in Idlib. Izzedin Idlibi / Anadolu Agency

    Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

    Facilities in short supply

    Rescuers are kept busy bringing in new patients, but medical authorities say there are no clinics left in the south of the province to treat the injured.


lc/rc (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

Syria's Idlib province has been at the centre of tensions between Russia, Turkey, and the President Bashar al-Assad's regime. What is actually happening the last rebel stronghold? (05.02.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Syria: Surviving in Idlib  

Related content

Türkei l Erdogan will Truppen nach Libyen schicken - Militär

Turkey targets Syria troops in deadly counterattack 03.02.2020

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to continue Ankara's operation in Idlib, Syria, after at least four Turkish soldiers were killed during "intensive shelling" by Syrian government troops.

Konflikt in Syrien

Idlib — The Syrian region abandoned by the world 04.02.2020

Aided by Russia, Syrian strongman Bashar Assad has continued to indiscriminately bomb the civilian population of Idlib. People there are desperate to flee to Turkey, but Ankara has closed its borders to keep them out.

Syrien | Menschen fliehen aus Idlib

Syria: Clashes near Aleppo, children's plight highlighted 02.02.2020

Insurgents using car bombs have attacked Syrian troops on Aleppo's western edge. State media claimed four primed vehicles were destroyed before reaching targets. UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for de-escalation.

Advertisement