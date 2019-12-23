 Syrian civilians flee Idlib in wake of Russian-supported attacks | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 23.12.2019

Middle East

Syrian civilians flee Idlib in wake of Russian-supported attacks

For days, the Syrian regime has bombed the last bastion of resistance in Idlib. Thousands of people, mainly civilians, are fleeing toward the Turkish border, on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe.

Watch video 01:46

Civilians hit by new wave of Syrian and Russian bombs

"Hello Planet Earth, it's us, the children of Idlib. Russia is killing us." With this horrifying call, young Syrian journalist Merna Alhasan addressed the world on Twitter. Alhasan lives in Idlib, and for weeks has been using her mobile phone and the messaging platform to report on the situation there, showing the world scenes of fleeing and fighting. "People are fleeing the region. Many leave everything they have behind and just want to get out," said the young woman in one video.

A week ago, the Syrian regime launched a new offensive on the Idlib region with the support of the Russian air power. Idlib is the last bastion controlled by rebels and extremists — and Syrian President Bashar Assad wants to bring this area under his control. The areas around the city of Maarat al-Numan are particularly affected by the attacks. This is where the M5 runs — the main road that leads from Damascus to the Turkish border via Aleppo, along which many people try to escape to Turkey. "We have been told that many people who tried to flee north on the highway were attacked again during their escape — by bombs but also by targeted machine gun fire from pro-Assad militias," Till Küster, Syria coordinator of the Medico International aid group, told DW.

Destruction following bombings in Idlib, Syria (Getty Images/AFP/A. Ketaz)

The regime's Russian-supported bombing continues on civilian targets in Idlib

Kremlin defends bombings

Russian's military says its campaign against the Maarat al-Numan region is justified because local extremists had refused to leave. The area is controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, which grew out of al-Qaeda's Syrian offshoot. The surrounding region, meanwhile, is under the control of Turkish-affiliated rebels. On Twitter, journalist Alhasan stressed that Turkey "could stop the bloodshed," though she said it has so far failed to live up to its status as the protector of Idlib's civilian population.

Watch video 01:35

Airstrikes continue to claim civilian lives in Idlib

Turkey, meanwhile, fears the Russian-Syrian campaign could lead to a bloodbath, which would spark yet another mass refugee exodus. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already warned Europe of this possibility, yet has done nothing to help the people of Idlib. Aid group coordinator Küster said the Turkish-Syrian border is shut. And Dirk Hegmanns, who leads the Turkish and Syrian branch of Germany's World Hunger Aid agency, described the local situation as "precarious," with attacks on Idlib becoming "increasingly intense."  

Assad has called this a decisive campaign — and in this fight his troops apparently do not differentiate between civilians and extremists. They are bombing hospitals, first aid facilities and markets, too. Küster said that so far, 100 local hospitals have been attacked. He said some hospitals still remain operational and emergency infrastructure has been built up with international support. But according to Küster, "as far as we can tell, the local infrastructure is totally overwhelmed." Germany's foreign minister has strongly condemned the heavy aerial bombings, with a spokeswoman saying "we are very concerned about the hostilities that have grown more intensive in recent days." She added that the humanitarian situation in Idlib remains catastrophic.

Aid groups sound the alarm

According to the UN, last Friday alone some 20,000 people fled from Idlib province. It is estimated that since the offensive began in April 2019, some 70,000 people have abandoned their homes. A total of 3 million people — most of them internally displaced -— are believed to be trapped in the province. Hegmanns of Germany's World Hunger Aid agency said they deliver wheat to Idlib-based bakeries so they can make bread. So far, he said, aid deliveries are getting through — but it is unclear for how much longer.

Millions of Syrians desperately depend on humanitarian assistance. Germany, Belgium and Kuwait had tabled a proposal to extend existing UN aid missions by another year and to open a 5th border crossing into Syria to bring in supplies. Yet last week, China and Russia vetoed the plan, with Russia arguing for all but two border crossings to be shut and for aid deliveries to be extended by only six months. According to Russia, the humanitarian situation has improved in Syria.

Civilians fleeing Idlib, Syria (Getty Images/AFP/M. Haj Kadour)

Despite the Russian government's claims that the humanitarian situation has improved, people continue to flee Idlib region in droves — many heading toward the Turkish border, despite its closure

But judging by the situation on the ground in Idlib province, this could not be further from the truth. According to activists, some 100 people were killed in recent attacks. The UN, meanwhile, repored that Syria's humanitarian situation has deteriorated compared to last year. Hegmanns therefore hopes that a comprise can somehow be reached with China and Russia.

Turkey and Russia brokered a ceasefire agreement in September 2018 for Idlib province. But Assad has ignored the deal, launching an offensive on Idlib last April that has now intensified. Journalist Alhasan has called on civilians to help each other, saying that "we cannot expect outside help; the world is not listing to our appeals." Küster, of Medico International, confirmed that many Syrians feel this way. "These people are sensing that Europe will not come to their help, will not rescue them," he said. Many Syrians feel abandoned, he underlined, as Assad and Russia create facts on the ground.

  • A group of refugees on a truck

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    A first stop

    UN sources say over 200,000 people have been internally displaced in Syria's northeast since Turkey launched its offensive on October 9. So far, the border town of Ras al-Ayn has paid the highest toll in the wake of a joint attack by Turkish militias and airstrikes. The city will remain under Turkish control following a deal struck in Sochi between Russia and Turkey.

  • A man crying

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    'We've lost everything'

    A majority of those who have fled are reportedly Kurds. Those civilians remaining in the city are mostly Arabs who are still in touch by phone with their former neighbors. "They told me yesterday that the Islamists were looting our house. We've lost everything," this man told DW.

  • A group of women queuing for bread

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Every crumb helps

    The regime forces are stationed just a few kilometers away from Tal Tamr. As a result international NGOs formerly based in the area have fled over the past few days. Internally displaced people (IDPs) from Ras al-Ayn and the neighboring villages rely on the work of local NGOs who are struggling to cope with the crisis.

  • IDPs open a bag of food

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Not enough to go around

    Apart from Tal Tamr, other villages in the vicinity are also hosting hundreds of displaced people who rely on local NGOs. "They're settling in empty villages, many of them too close to other locations controlled by either the Turkish-backed militias or 'Islamic State' sleeper cells," Hassan Bashir, a local NGO coordinator, told DW.

  • A man leaning on a car

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Food, glorious food

    This Arab IDP from Ras al-Ayn has four wives but will struggle to get enough to feed all their children as local NGOs say they can only allocate a single food ration per family. "It's not their fault, they're just children," he told DW, after being given a single bag of food rations.

  • A child sitting in a class room

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    School's out — forever?

    Schools have remained shut across Syria's northeast since the beginning of the offensive and several of them are now hosting IDPs from Ras al-Ayn. Those who can afford it will move to cities like Al-Hasakah, around 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the south, but others will have to cope with the dire conditions in a border city that faces further attacks from the north.

  • A family on the steps of a school

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    The closest thing to home

    50 Kurdish families from Ras al-Ayn are now living in this abandoned school in Tal Tamr lacking both water and electricity. As the sanitary conditions deteriorate, local doctors and the hospital in Tal Tamr fear an outbreak of cholera and other diseases. "If we continue like this we'll have to get set for a huge humanitarian crisis," a local doctor told DW.

  • A man lying on a rug in an abandoned school

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Sick and stranded

    Although the hospital in Tal Tamr is treating the wounded, it cannot help those suffering from diseases such as cancer.Two IDPs told DW that they were supposed to receive chemotherapy in Damascus before the offensive started, but that the current security situation makes it impossible for them to get there.

  • A boy standing in the rubble of a destroyed building

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    A different type of playground

    The Christian village of Tell Nasri on the outskirts of Tal Tamr had remained empty since IS took over the area. The majority of its former inhabitants left during the IS siege when the militants destroyed the churches with explosives before the fall of the Caliphate. With nowhere else to go, several IDP families from Ras al-Ayn are now settling in Tell Nasri.

  • Two boys stand in a destroyed church

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Living on a prayer

    These boys are among dozens stranded in Tell Nasri but the dire living conditions are the least of their problems. Just before this picture was taken, settlers told DW that they had been attacked from a neighboring village reportedly in the hands of Islamists. "They started shooting at us and we engaged [with them] for over an hour," a fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces told DW.

    Author: Karlos Zurutuza (Tal Tamr)


