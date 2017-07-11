Syrian Civil War: Germany pledges fresh aid, a decade on

Germany is set to pledge a "substantial" amount to help to Syrians suffering as a result of the civil war, a decade after the conflict unfolded.

Representatives from more than 60 countries and organizations are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to agree on fresh aid.

The German Foreign Office on Monday said Germany had pledged almost €1.6 billion ($1.88 billion) last year, and this year planned to "confirm a comparable amount of substantial means."

The amount Germany finally paid last year was closer to €1.75 billion — more than originally planned — of the eventual €6.8 billion that went to Syria. Originally, donors had pledged some €4.4 billion.

The contributions will go towards food, medical aid and children's education. They will be distributed by aid organizations in Syria or nearby countries that have accepted large numbers of refugees.

'No substitute for sustainable peace'

In comments to the conference, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was expected to call for genuine peace negotiations.

"Even the largest and longest aid convoy is no substitute for sustainable peace," Maas was due to say in a copy of the speech made available to DW in advance.

"The Syrian regime and its supporters must finally understand that only a serious political process can prepare a viable future for the country. Sham elections in a destroyed country are no substitute for genuine negotiations."

"The tragedy in Syria must not be allowed to continue for another 10 years. We therefore continue to fully support the efforts of the United Nations to alleviate the suffering of millions of Syrians and to obtain a prospect of peace."

Humanitarian organizations warn that the situation on the ground in Syria is deteriorating, urging a change in strategy when it comes to aid.

The EU has so far rejected distributing aid in areas controlled by President Bashar Assad's government. It has said it would only be ready to take this approach if there were tangible progress to a political solution.

Syrian photographers document a decade of war Searching for memories in the rubble of Raqqa A woman pushes a stroller through the destroyed landscape of Raqqa in this photograph from 2019. "I was shocked by what happened to my city, in which I have memories in every street," the photographer Abood Hamam says. "They destroyed everything connected to our past and memory with our life in the city, every detail that used to connect me to it. It was so painful."

Syrian photographers document a decade of war A photograph of unending mourning Brothers embrace after losing their mother in Idlib in 2020. Photographer Ghaith Alsayed, who was 17 when the war began and lost his brother in a bomb attack. "Every time I had to cover an airstrike, it took me back to the day when my brother Amer was killed by the missiles that bombed our city," Alsayed says. "The same scene keeps repeating itself," he adds.

Syrian photographers document a decade of war Lost in the destruction In this 2020 photo from Mohannad Zayat, a woman and her child shelter in a destroyed Binish school. "When the war in Syria began, I was a high school student, and I never expected myself to be a journalist and photographer," Zayat says. "Over the past years, I have been able to transmit many humanitarian stories worldwide, which gives me the motivation and strength to continue my work," he adds.

Syrian photographers document a decade of war Precious water pools in craters made by bombs In 2013, this Aleppo boy drinks water from a destroyed pipe out of a bomb crater. "Some people wrote comments criticizing the unreality of the image, and saying that the photographer should have provided clean water to the child instead of exploiting his image," Muzaffar Salman says. "I believe that any change of reality begins with seeing it as it is and not as we would like it to be," he adds.

Syrian photographers document a decade of war Residents leave the city of Ghoula A man pulls his child in a suitcase as a family flees the city of Ghoula in March 2018. "The war has not only changed Syria, but it has also changed our way of seeing and the way we photograph in order to share humanitarian messages with the world," the photographer Omar Sanadiki says. "My dream is that one day, even after 50 years, my daughters, Asli and Zoya, will show my pictures to the world."

Syrian photographers document a decade of war A cup of coffee in Douma A woman and her husband drink coffee at their home in Douma, on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus, in 2017. "Umm Mohammed was one of the most special people I met," photographer Sameer Al-Doumy says. "She got badly injured and just as she was recovering, her husband was hit by an airstrike and lost his ability to walk. ... Her love for her husband was evident and greater than anything."

Syrian photographers document a decade of war A woman mourns her son in the Daraa region "On many occasions, I couldn't photograph what I saw because of the volume of pain and oppression in front of me," Mohamad Abazeed says. "When I photographed this woman, who was visiting the grave of her son on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in 2017, she was crying and kissing the grave. And I was crying with her and wiping my tears to be able to hold myself together and take the photo."

Syrian photographers document a decade of war The child who lost her leg in a mortar attack Five-year-old Aya waits for her father to fix dinner in Damascus in December 2013. She was on her way to school when she was hit by a mortar. "I was wearing my brown shoes," Aya told the photographer Carole Alfarah. "The shoe just flew and my leg flew with it. My leg has gone."

Syrian photographers document a decade of war A makeshift parkour course In Kafr Nouran, near Aleppo, parkour athletes make constructive use of destroyed buildings in September 2020. Anas Alkharboutli's work shows the ways in which life has continued in various ways in the rubble.

Syrian photographers document a decade of war A new chance near Idlib? "I took this photo in 2020 in the town of Balyun, south of Idlib, of a family returning home after the ceasefire agreement," the photographer Ali Haj Suleiman says. "I had mixed feelings of sadness and joy at the same time. Joy, because I saw people returning to their homes and they were happy, but at the same time I felt sadness because, myself, I could not go back to my village and home." Author: Friedel Taube, Goran Cutanoski



Aid groups want strategic shift

However, German Catholic charity Caritas called for aid to include support for reconstruction projects in areas controlled by the government. Caritas President Peter Neher described the humanitarian situation in the country as "a disaster."

He said the previous focus on emergency aid should be abandoned.

"We have to allow targeted reconstruction measures, even in areas under the control of the regime," Neher told the DPA news agency.

Neher said it was important to rebuild destroyed infrastructure and drew attention to the fact that some 2.5 million children do not attend school.

"We want to help people, so they have a roof over their heads again," he said. "We want to rebuild kindergartens, schools and health facilities."

The war and recent economic crisis mean that poverty is on the rise in Syria — themes that Maas was expected to address in his comments.

UN figures show that some 12.4 million people — almost 60% of the population — are suffering from hunger. The number of people who are unable to survive without food aid has doubled within a year.

