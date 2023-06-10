  1. Skip to content
Syrian army shells rebel-held province after drone strike

Irfan Aftab
October 6, 2023

Several villages in the dissident Idlib province have been attacked by Syrian government forces. This latest escalation of violence comes in retaliation for a drone strike on a military graduation ceremony in Homs that killed at least 100 people.

Children pictured in dry paddy fields in Central Java

UNICEF: Extreme weather events displace millions of children

ClimateOctober 6, 2023
