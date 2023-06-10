Syrian army shells rebel-held province after drone strike

ConflictsSyriaSyrian army shells rebel-held province after drone strikeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsSyriaIrfan Aftab10/06/2023October 6, 2023Several villages in the dissident Idlib province have been attacked by Syrian government forces. This latest escalation of violence comes in retaliation for a drone strike on a military graduation ceremony in Homs that killed at least 100 people. https://p.dw.com/p/4XBiwAdvertisement