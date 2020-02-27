Syrian airstrikes kill Turkish troops in Idlib — live updates

Turkish forces have retaliated against Syrian targets, marking a major escalation in the brutal conflict. Follow DW for the latest updates as warring parties struggle to contain the fallout of the Idlib offensive.
00:15 The death toll from the airstrikes continues to rise. "After the airstrike, 29 of our soldiers were martyred," according to Rahmi Dogan, governor of the Turkish border province of Hatay.
00:08 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described the airstrikes as "indiscriminate" during a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevult Cavusoglu. The NATO chief also called for de-escalation.
00:04 Turkey is seeking NATO support, according to government spokesman Omer Celik.
23:43 Some details are emerging from the security meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the wake of the airstrikes. The meeting concluded that "the Assad regime is responsible for the killing of hundreds of thousands of Syrians. We call on the international community, particularly the parties to the Astana process, to fulfill their responsibilities, to stop the regime's crimes against humanity," Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish president's communications director said in a statement.
23:38 On Thursday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas heavily criticized the Russian and Syrian government's indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Idlib. Maas said "those responsible must be held accountable."
23:23 Governor Rahmi Dogan of the Turkish province of Hatay, which borders Idlib, has also revealed that 36 soldiers were wounded in the airstrikes.
23:18 Over the past two years, thousands of hard-line rebels have been transferred from battlefronts in other parts of Syria to Idlib as part of government-backed ceasefire deals. Those transfers have consequently made Idlib the final bastion of opposition to President Bashar Assad, as well as a hotbed of extremist groups.
Turkey — which opposes the Syrian regime — has refused to leave 12 observation outposts in Idlib, saying they are recognized by an agreement with Moscow. However, the Syrian regime views the outposts with hostility, and in December surrounded one of them in a move that nearly opened a new front in the conflict.
23:11 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevult Cavusoglu discussed the situation with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, according to Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu, citing government sources.
As a NATO member, Turkey has the right to invoke Article 5 — the collective defense clause — in the event it comes under attack. However, it is unclear whether it could be used in this context. The only time the article has been triggered was in the wake of the 9/11 attacks on American soil. It effectively paved the way for the war in Afghanistan.
Details of the phone call did not specify whether Cavusoglu and Stoltenberg discussed that option.
22:45 "All known" Syrian government targets are under fire by Turkish air and land support units, Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun has said, according to state-run Anadolu news agency. Turkey has decided to "respond in kind" to the airstrikes by the Syrian government, Altun added.
22:00 As a result of the airstrikes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called an emergency security meeting in Ankara, broadcaster NTV reported.
21:30 The figure of nine has now increased to 22, Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan has confirmed. "What a shame I have to say that the death toll has risen to 22," the governor of the border region said.
21:00 At least nine Turkish soldiers have been killed in Idlib, a governor of a Turkish province bordering Syria has said. Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said they were killed after airstrikes carried out by the Syrian government.
