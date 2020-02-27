Syrian airstrikes kill Turkish troops in Idlib — live updates

Turkish forces have retaliated against Syrian targets, marking a major escalation in the brutal conflict. Follow DW for the latest updates as warring parties struggle to contain the fallout of the Idlib offensive.
All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)
23:11 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevult Cavusoglu discussed the situation with NATO chief Jens Stolenberg, according to Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu, citing government sources.
As a NATO member, Turkey has the right to invoke Article 5 — the collective defense clause — in the event it comes under attack. The only time the article has been triggered was in the wake of the 9/11 attacks of 2001 on American soil. It effectively paved the way for the war in Afghanistan.
22:45 "All known" Syrian government targets are under fire by Turkish air and land support units, Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun has said, according to state-run Anadolu news agency. Turkey has decided to "respond in kind" to the airstrikes by the Syrian government, Altun added.
21:30 The figure of nine has now increased to 22, Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan has confirmed. "What a shame I have to say that the death toll has risen to 22," the governor of the border region said.
21:00 At least nine Turkish soldiers have been killed in Idlib, a governor of a Turkish province bordering Syria has said. Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said they were killed after airstrikes carried out by the Syrian government.
jsi/ls (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)
