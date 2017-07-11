Syria: US raid leaves several dead, monitor says

First responders and activists said on Thursday that a US strike in Idlib, northwestern Syria, killed 13 people, including children.

The US did not specify who the operation targeted, but the raid came after a series of attacks in the region by the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) group in recent weeks.

Syria prison attack: Children caught in crossfire

What we know about the US raid

In a short statement early Thursday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the counterterrorism operation was "successful."

"There were no US casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available," the online statement read.

The Britain-based monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said US helicopters landed in a village where the US-led coalition troops attacked a house and clashed with fighters in rebel-held Idlib.

The raid was carried out in the village of Atmeh in the rebel-held Idlib province

Local residents described the raid as the biggest since the 2019 operation that killed IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

US forces reportedly used loudspeakers to ask women and children to leave the area.

According to an unnamed US official quoted by the AP news agency, one of the US helicopters suffered a mechanical problem during the raid and had to be blown up on the ground. The New York Times also reported the incident.

The overnight raid seemed to be carried out against an al-Qaeda leader, according to the New York Times.

A building of raw cinder blocks bore the scars of an intense battle

Casualties reported

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told the AFP news agency that "13 people at least were killed, among them four children and three women, during the operation."

The Observatory had earlier put the death toll at nine.

The Syrian Civil Defense, volunteer first responders also known as the White Helmets, also reported that at least 13 people were killed, including six children.

In recent months, US special forces have carried out several operations against jihadist targets in and around Idlib.

The region, mostly administered by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group of former members of al-Qaeda's franchise in Syria, is the last enclave to actively oppose the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

But Idlib is also home to camps for families displaced by the conflict of the past decade. Analysts warn that jihadists use the region as a place to hide among civilians.

Aid in northwest Syria remains vital The need is great View of one of the refugee camps in Idlib province in northwest Syria, run by the Turkish Red Crescent. The region, which is not far from the Turkish border, is still controlled by the Syrian opposition. This is probably the reason why many displaced people from the conflict — already into its tenth year — have fled to this area.

Aid in northwest Syria remains vital Key border crossing Bab al-Hawa In an internal report, UN Secretary-General Guterres stresses the importance of the supplies that the UN is bringing into the province from Turkey via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing: "Cross-border assistance remains lifesaving for millions of people in need in northwest Syria," he writes in a report seen by AFP. Just like these women queuing for food in the camp.

Aid in northwest Syria remains vital Children playing in the alleys Options for leisure activities in the camps are limited. The refugees, who come from all parts of the country, do not know if and when they will be able to return home. Fighting has been going on in Syria for ten years, with no end to the conflict in sight.

Aid in northwest Syria remains vital Everyday life in the camp The men pray and discuss, the children play and the women do the housework — not much else is possible in the refugee camps near the Turkish border. According to the UN, around 2.4 million people in the region are dependent on humanitarian aid. In the country as a whole, that figure rises to more than four million people.

Aid in northwest Syria remains vital Makeshift schools The Syrian girls being taught in this classroom are among the lucky ones. While many children of school age live in Idlib province, there is a general lack of schools and teaching staff. This temporary school is located in Sarmada on the outskirts of Idlib and is run by the Turkish Red Crescent.

Aid in northwest Syria remains vital Tents among Roman ruins Winter is approaching and continuous humanitarian aid for the refugees must be ensured. The only way for aid to reach the rebel stronghold in Idlib province is via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing. But the authorization for the deliveries agreed by the USA and Russia expires on January 10. Author: Philipp Böll



