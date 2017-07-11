Syria: US raid leaves several dead, monitor says

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Pentagon said the US counterterrorism operation in northwestern Syria was a "successful" mission. Responders and activists said it killed at least 13.
First responders and activists said on Thursday that a US strike in Idlib, northwestern Syria, killed 13 people, including children.
The US did not specify who the operation targeted, but the raid came after a series of attacks in the region by the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) group in recent weeks.
In a short statement early Thursday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the counterterrorism operation was "successful."
"There were no US casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available," the online statement read.
The Britain-based monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said US helicopters landed in a village where the US-led coalition troops attacked a house and clashed with fighters in rebel-held Idlib.
The raid was carried out in the village of Atmeh in the rebel-held Idlib province
Local residents described the raid as the biggest since the 2019 operation that killed IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
US forces reportedly used loudspeakers to ask women and children to leave the area.
According to an unnamed US official quoted by the AP news agency, one of the US helicopters suffered a mechanical problem during the raid and had to be blown up on the ground. The New York Times also reported the incident.
The overnight raid seemed to be carried out against an al-Qaeda leader, according to the New York Times.
Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told the AFP news agency that "13 people at least were killed, among them four children and three women, during the operation."
The Observatory had earlier put the death toll at nine.
The Syrian Civil Defense, volunteer first responders also known as the White Helmets, also reported that at least 13 people were killed, including six children.
In recent months, US special forces have carried out several operations against jihadist targets in and around Idlib.
The region, mostly administered by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group of former members of al-Qaeda's franchise in Syria, is the last enclave to actively oppose the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
But Idlib is also home to camps for families displaced by the conflict of the past decade. Analysts warn that jihadists use the region as a place to hide among civilians.
fb/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)