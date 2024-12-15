Syria updates: Turkey ready to support fledgling army

12/15/2024 December 15, 2024 Schools reopen across Syria

Students in Syria have returned to their classrooms after the country's new rulers ordered schools to reopen in a powerful sign of a return to normality.

Most schools were said to be opening around the country on Sunday — the first day of the working week in most Arab countries.

Amid some uncertainty about the stability of the situation, some parents were not sending their children to class.

The Associated Press reported that, at the Nahla Zaidan school in the capital's Mezzah neighborhood, teachers had raised the three-starred revolutionary flag in place of the former government's two-starred flag.

"Syria is trying to build up this country with these children who came. Although I think some of them are afraid, they came to build Syria and to live the victories of this country," said Maysoun Al- Ali, director of the school.