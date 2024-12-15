Syria updates: Turkey ready to help train fledgling army

12/15/2024 December 15, 2024 Turkey prepared to offer military training to Syria

Turkey has said it is ready to provide military support to Syria's new government should this be required.

In comments reported by Turkish media, Defence Minister Yasar Guler said the new government, headed up by the Islamist-led rebels, should be given an opportunity to prove itself.

He said Turkey was "ready to provide the necessary support if the new administration requests it."

"In their first statement, the new administration that toppled Assad announced that it would respect all government institutions, the United Nations, and other international organizations," Guler told reporters in Ankara in comments authorized for publication on Sunday.

"We think that we need to see what the new administration will do and to give them a chance."

Asked whether Ankara was considering military cooperation with the new Syrian government, Guler said Turkey already had military cooperation and training accords with many countries.

Guler also said he saw no sign of a complete withdraw of Russian forces.

"I don't think the Russians are going to leave. They'll do everything they can to stay," he said.