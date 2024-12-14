Syria updates: Top diplomats to discuss Syria's future

Syria updates: Top diplomats to discuss Syria's futureDecember 14, 2024
What you need to know
- International diplomats will meet in Jordan to discuss Syria's future after the ouster of Bashar Assad
- Turkey is set to reopen its embassy in Damascus
Here are the latest developments from and related to Syria on Saturday, December 14.
Increased activity reported at Russian air base in Latakia
A Russian cargo plane left Russia's Hemeimeem air base in the Syrian city of Latakia for Libya on Saturday, with more departures expected in the days to come, Reuters news agency reported, citing Syrian sources.
The air base has reportedly seen increased activity, with several aircraft landing, helicopters flying within the base and trucks driving around the compound.
On Friday, satellite images showed military equipment being moved about.
The activity comes after the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad, a longtime ally of Moscow whom Russia has given military support since 2015 amid Syria's civil war.
Russia has said it hopes to maintain its two military bases in Syria — that in Latakia and a naval base in the port city of Tartus — despite Assad's ouster, saying it is pursuing dialogue to this effect with the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) that orchestrated his downfall.
However, all the Russian naval ships docked in Tartus were reported by a US official earlier this week to have left the port.
International meeting on Syria to convene in Jordan — without Syrians
International diplomats will meet in Aqaba, Jordan, on Saturday to discuss the future of Syria — with that country itself not being represented at the talks.
According to Jordanian sources, the summit will be attended by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar, who will also meet with the foreign ministers of Turkey and the US.
EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas and the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, are also set to take part in talks.
The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the talks will explore ways to support Syria during a transitional phase following the fall of longtime dictator Bashar Assad.
Turkey set to reopen Damascus embassy
Turkey will reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Saturday, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reported, citing Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
The embassy has been shuttered since 2012 amid the fraught security situation caused by Syria's civil war.
Turkey is considered to be a highly influential actor in the neighboring country since Syrian leader Bashar Assad was overthrown by an Islamist-led rebel alliance after 24 years in power.
