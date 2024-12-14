Syria updates: Top diplomats to discuss Syria's future

12/14/2024 December 14, 2024 Israel strikes military sites in Syria — war monitor

Israeli warplanes carried out some 40 airstrikes overnight on former military posts in the countryside around Damascus, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday.

"Israeli strikes destroyed a scientific institute" and other associated military facilities in Barzeh, in northern Damascus, and targeted a "military airport" in the area surrounding the capital, the monitor said.

In addition, the Israeli military also hit "Scud ballistic missile warehouses" and launchers in the Qalamun area 90 kilometers (56 miles) north of Damascus, as well as "rockets, depots and tunnels under the mountain," according to the Observatory.

The group said the strikes were carried out "as part of destroying what is left of the future Syrian army's capabilities."

Israel did not immediately comment on the reports. Since longtime Syrian leader Bashar Assad was ousted by a rebel alliance on December 8, Israel has struck several military sites across the country.

It has also seized a UN-patrolled buffer zone on the Syrian Golan Heights, a move that has been internationally condemned.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed concern over "extensive violations" of Syrian sovereignty and the Israeli strikes in the country, his spokesman said.

