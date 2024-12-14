Syria updates: Top diplomats to discuss Syria's future

12/14/2024 December 14, 2024 Increased activity reported at Russian air base in Latakia

Hemeimeem air base is one of two Russian military bases in Syria Image: Maxime Popov/AFP/Getty Images

A Russian cargo plane left Russia's Hemeimeem air base in the Syrian city of Latakia for Libya on Saturday, with more departures expected in the days to come, Reuters news agency reported, citing Syrian sources.

The air base has reportedly seen increased activity, with several aircraft landing, helicopters flying within the base and trucks driving around the compound.

On Friday, satellite images showed military equipment being moved about.

The activity comes after the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad, a longtime ally of Moscow whom Russia has given military support since 2015 amid Syria's civil war.

Russia has said it hopes to maintain its two military bases in Syria — that in Latakia and a naval base in the port city of Tartus — despite Assad's ouster, saying it is pursuing dialogue to this effect with the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) that orchestrated his downfall.

However, all the Russian naval ships docked in Tartus were reported by a US official earlier this week to have left the port.