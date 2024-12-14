Syria updates: Top diplomats meet to discuss Syria's future

12/14/2024 December 14, 2024 UN special envoy warns against collapse of vital Syrian institutions

The UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, is in Jordan for high level talks Image: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

The UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has urged the international community to help maintain institutions in Syria following the ouster of the country's longtime leader, Bashar Assad.

"We need to make sure that state institutions do not collapse, and that we get in humanitarian assistance as quickly as possible," Pedersen said as he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jordan, where top Arab, Turkish, EU and US diplomats are holding talks on Syria's future.

Pedersen also called for a "credible and inclusive" political process to form the next Syrian government.

Blinken said that the United Nations "plays a critical role" in humanitarian assistance and protecting minorities in Syria.