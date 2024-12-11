Syria updates: Refugees return as new PM takes charge

Syria updates: Refugees return as new PM takes chargePublished December 11, 2024last updated December 11, 2024
What you need to know
- Syria's new transitional prime minister has appealed for "stability and calm"
- Life in the capital is slowly returning to normal, with shops and banks reopening
- Some refugees from Turkey and elsewhere have started to return
- Israel says it bombed more than 350 military sites in Syria over a 48-hour period
Here are the latest developments from and regarding Syria on Wednesday, December 11:
Semblance of normality returns to Syria's Damascus
Banks have reopened for the first time since Assad's overthrow in the Syrian capital, Damascus, with shops reopening and traffic returning to the roads.
A Reuters report said cleaners were out sweeping the streets and fewer armed men could be seen in public.
The report said rebel commanders had ordered fighters to withdraw from cities, with police and internal security forces affiliated with the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Shams (HTS) deploying in the city.
HTS is a former affiliate of al-Qaida that led the revolt against Assad. HTS has lately also distanced itself from its extremist roots.
Refugees return from Turkey, hope to rebuild
Some refugees from Syria's 14-year civil war have begun making their way home as some European countries have put asylum applications from the country on pause.
Many are returning from Turkey, which has taken in the most refugees from Syria globally, with about 3 million currently living in the country, according to UN figures.
People are heading home after a civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people, with cities bombed to ruins, large parts of countryside depopulated, the economy devastated by international sanctions and millions still living in camps.
DW correspondent Julia Hahn spoke to Syrians waiting to return home at the Turkish border crossing Cilvegözu — called Bab Al-Hawa on the Syrian side — near the Turkish town of Reyhanli.
Aladdin, a 28-year-old man on his way back to Aleppo, said his family had been in Turkey for 12 years.
"Now Syria is very beautiful, Assad is gone. Everything is good and we will go back, our home is there," he said. "Everything is there. We will go and stay there," he said.
Aladdin vowed to go back and help rebuild Syria.
"We will do what we can to rebuild, we will stay there, for our country, and our children," he added.
Hussein, a 21-year-old man from Damascus, said he was returning to the Syrian capital to see his family, whom he hadn't seen in 14 years.
"Assad took our lands, he took our houses. Now that Assad is gone, we will take them back. Inshallah [God willing] we will see a new Syria," Hussein said.
Israel says bombed hundreds of military targets in Syria
Israel says it bombed more than 350 military sites in Syria over a 48-hour period.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the wave of airstrikes was needed to stop the weapons from being used against Israel.
Israel says it targeted "most of the strategic weapons stockpiles" in the country.
The country also acknowledged its forces were pushing into a border buffer zone inside Syria that was established after the 1973 Mideast war.
However, Israel denied its forces were advancing toward the Syrian capital of Damascus.
Syrian rebel leader takes over as new PM
Syria's new interim leader has taken the role of the country's new caretaker prime minister with the backing of former rebels
who toppled former President Bashar Assad.
In a brief televised address, Mohammed al-Bashir said he would lead the interim authority until March 1.
"Today we held a cabinet meeting that included a team from the Salvation government that was working in Idlib and its vicinity, and the government of the ousted regime," he said.
"The meeting was under the headline of transferring the files and institutions to caretake the government."
Al-Bashir had already served as the leader of a rebel-held area in northwestern Syria before the lightning offensive that saw Assad toppled after 24 years in power.
The 41-year-old is a trained engineer who also has a degree in Sharia law from the university in Idlib, a longtime rebel stronghold.
"Now it is time for this people to enjoy stability and calm," Bashir separately told Qatari broacaster Al Jazeera in his first interview since being appointed.
Before becoming prime minister of what the rebels dubbed the "Salvation Government" in January 2024, he worked for the group's ministry responsible for development and humanitarian aid.
As Bashir spoke, two flags were displayed behind him — the green, black and white flag flown by opponents of Assad during the civil war, and a white flag with the Islamic oath of faith in black writing flown in Syria by Sunni Islamist fighters.
rc/rm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)