Syria updates: Rebels enter Damascus, claim Assad has fled

12/08/2024 December 8, 2024 Syrian army command tells officers Assad rule has ended — reports

Syria's army command has notified officers that Assad's rule has come to an end, news agencies dpa and Reuters reported, citing military sources.

The command has informed government troops that they are no longer in service, dpa reported.

Rebels entered Damascus on Sunday morning with no sign of deployment from the Syrian army. At one abandoned army checkpoint, AP reported there were discarded army uniforms on the ground under a poster of Assad.