Syria updates: Rebels enter Damascus, claim Assad has fled

12/08/2024 December 8, 2024 Rebels hail 'new era' for Syria

Syria’s rebel factions took to Telegram to announce a "new era" for Syria on Sunday amid reports that President Assad has left the country.

"The tyrant Bashar Assad has fled" and "we declare the city of Damascus free," the rebels said.

"After 50 years of oppression under Baath rule, and 13 years of crimes and tyranny and (forced) displacement... we announce today the end of this dark period and the start of a new era for Syria," they added.

The rebels also urged citizens abroad to return to a "free Syria."