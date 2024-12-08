Syria updates: Rebels enter Damascus after taking Homs

12/08/2024 December 8, 2024 Rebels open gates at notorious Damascus jail

Syria's Islamist-led rebels claimed on Sunday that they had broken into the Saydnaya military prison outside Damascus and opened its gates for prisoners.

The rebels announced an "end of the era of tyranny in the prison of Sednaya" on Telegram.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that "the doors of the infamous 'Saydnaya' prison, known as the 'human slaughterhouse', have been opened for thousands of detainees who were imprisoned by the security apparatus throughout the regime's rule".