Syria updates: Rebels enter Damascus after taking Homs

Rebels say they have entered Damascus

12/08/2024 December 8, 2024 Rebels say they have entered Damascus

Syrian rebel groups said they entered the capital, Damascus, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Our forces started entering Damascus," the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) said on Telegram.

The head of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel-Rahman, confirmed the reports to Germany's DPA news agency.

It comes hours after rebels claimed to have captured Syria's third-largest city, Homs, to the north.

Residents in Damascus said they could hear gunfire, news agencies AFP and Reuters reported.

Sources from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also told AFP that government forces had withdrawn from Damascus International Airport on the outskirts of the city.