Syria updates: Rebels enter Damascus after taking Homs

Syria updates: Rebels enter Damascus after taking HomsPublished December 8, 2024last updated December 8, 2024
What you need to know
- Syrian rebels say they have entered Damascus
- A war monitor said government forces left Damascus airport
- Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham said it captured the city of Homs
Here are the latest developments in the Syrian civil war on Sunday, December 8:
Rebels open gates at notorious Damascus jail
Syria's Islamist-led rebels claimed on Sunday that they had broken into the Saydnaya military prison outside Damascus and opened its gates for prisoners.
The rebels announced an "end of the era of tyranny in the prison of Sednaya" on Telegram.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that "the doors of the infamous 'Saydnaya' prison, known as the 'human slaughterhouse', have been opened for thousands of detainees who were imprisoned by the security apparatus throughout the regime's rule".
Rebels say they have entered Damascus
Syrian rebel groups said they entered the capital, Damascus, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"Our forces started entering Damascus," the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) said on Telegram.
The head of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel-Rahman, confirmed the reports to Germany's DPA news agency.
It comes hours after rebels claimed to have captured Syria's third-largest city, Homs, to the north.
Residents in Damascus said they could hear gunfire, news agencies AFP and Reuters reported.
Sources from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also told AFP that government forces had withdrawn from Damascus International Airport on the outskirts of the city.
Rebel forces take Homs
Forces of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) entered the suburbs of Syria’s third city of Homs overnight while President Bashar Assad’s forces have largely pulled back from the city.
"The process of advancing and combing the city's neighborhoods is currently under way, " Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of HTS, said in a video on Telegram.
"We are currently living the final moments of liberating Homs," al-Sharaa added.
Pro-government radio station Sham FM said government forces had taken up positions outside the city, without providing any more details.
News agency Reuters cited a Syrian army officer, who it did not name, as saying that units of Lebanese group Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces had left the city of Homs.
Meanwhile, HTS commander Hassan Abdul-Ghani claimed his forces had freed more than 3,500 prisoners in the city on Saturday. .
"Our forces ... have succeeded in freeing more than 3,500 prisoners from the prison ... in Homs," he said.
He said his forces had already begun the "final stage" of their advance by moving to surround Damascus.
dvv/zc (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)