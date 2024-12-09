  1. Skip to content
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
ConflictsSyria

Syria updates: Rebels claim power as Assad flees to Russia

December 9, 2024

Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family have reportedly fled to Russia, where state media says they have been granted asylum. The UN Security Council will meet later in the day to discuss Syria. DW has the latest.

Rebel forces captured Damascus on Sunday, completing a stunning advance on the capital
Rebel forces captured Damascus on Sunday, completing a stunning advance on the capitalImage: Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto/picture alliance
What you need to know

Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family have been granted asylum in Moscow, according to Russian state media.

The 59-year-old boarded a plane in Damascus on Sunday morning after rebels overthrew the government and seized power, ending his rule of almost 25 years.

The end of Assad's rule has sparked celebration in Syria, but it has also plunged the country into uncertainty.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Sunday the EU would help rebuild a Syria that protects all minorities.

Here are the latest developments in the Syrian civil war on Monday, December 9:  

December 9, 2024

UN Security Council to meet over Syria

Russia has requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council to be held Monday, after rebels seized control of Damascus and overthrew President Bashar Assad.

The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 pm (2000 GMT). Multiple diplomatic sources told the AFP and DPA news agencies that the meeting would take place behind closed doors.

Rebel groups made sudden advances over the last 11 days, eventually toppling Assad's government as they moved on to Damascus.

December 9, 2024

Assad reportedly in Moscow after rebels take Damascus

Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad has been granted refuge in Russia and is currently Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the Kremlin.

Islamist-led rebels swept into Damascus early on Sunday, forcing Assad to flee and bringing an end to more than 50 years of his family's rule.

The victorious rebel groups declared a curfew beginning 4:00 pm local time (1:00pm GMT) for thirteen hours, until 5:00 am Wednesday.

Supporters of the Syrian opposition celebrating in Damascus
Supporters of the Syrian opposition celebrated on the streets of DamascusImage: Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo/picture alliance

Crowds celebrated across the country and some toured Assad's home.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, leader of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) that led the rebel advance addressed the nation from the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.

"This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region," he said.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani speaking in Damascus
Islamist HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani spoke at the Umayyad Mosque in DamascusImage: Aref Tammawi/AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden said Washington will "engage with all Syrian groups" during the transition of power, adding that Assad should be held accountable for his actions. 

Several other world leaders hailed the fall of Assad's dictatorship.

"This historic change in the region offers opportunities but is not without risks," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. 

How have regional powers reacted to Assad's fall

tg/zc,rm (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

