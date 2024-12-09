Syria updates: Rebels claim power as Assad flees to Russia

Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family have been granted asylum in Moscow, according to Russian state media.

The 59-year-old boarded a plane in Damascus on Sunday morning after rebels overthrew the government and seized power, ending his rule of almost 25 years.

The end of Assad's rule has sparked celebration in Syria, but it has also plunged the country into uncertainty.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Sunday the EU would help rebuild a Syria that protects all minorities.

Here are the latest developments in the Syrian civil war on Monday, December 9: